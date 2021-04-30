Baseball
High School
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, the undefeated Rangers tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning and shut out the host Marauders in a key LHAC contest on Friday.
Forest Hills improved to 12-0 as Brad Madigan had a double, one run scored and one run batted in. Devin Kreger had two hits for the Rangers.
Zach Myers pitched 62/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three. Jeremy Burda recorded the final out.
Nick Negola went 2-for-3 for 8-3 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Dylan McNelly hit a double.
Marauders starter Austin Lewis went six innings, striking out seven and walking three.
United 14, Saltsburg 0 (5): In Armagh, Ben Tomb was a force on the mound and at the plate as the Lions beat the visiting Trojans in five innings.
Tomb struck out 11 batters while also inducing two groundouts and two flyouts in five innings of work. At the plate, he had a homer and a triple, with one run scored and seven RBIs for the 10-4 Lions.
Joe Marino went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one run batted in. Isaac Worthington had two hits, scored once and drove in a run.
Angelo Bartolini and Braden Staats each had a hit for the 8-3 Trojans.
Punxsutawney 17, Ligonier Valley 16: In Punxsutawney, the Chucks scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh, including Kameron Falgout’s two-run, walk-off single in a victory over the visiting Rams.
Ligonier Valley (6-7) scored five times in the top of the seventh to lead 16-10. Nick Beitel went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs for the Rams. Grant Dowden had a double among his two hits and two walks. Connor Tunstall had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Falgout, Dakota Long, Carter Savage and Josh Tyger each had two hits for Punxsutawney (5-7).
Softball
High School
Ligonier Valley 15, North Star 0 (3): In Ligonier, Kailey Johnston struck out five batters in an abbreviated perfect game as the Rams blanked the Cougars.
Payton LaVale homered, scored twice and drove in three runs for Ligonier Valley (12-1). Haley Boyd produced two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Eden Krouse doubled and plated two runs. Cheyenne Piper amassed two hits, including a double, three runs and an RBI. Maddie Griffin scored three runs.
College
Gannon 10-7, Pitt-Johnstown 0-4: In Erie, Stacey Walling connected for a home run in Game 2 for the Mountain Cats, who finished at 9-27 overall and 8-22 in the PSAC West, on Friday.
Seven Pitt-Johnstown seniors put their Mountain Cat uniforms on for a final time: Ali Belgiovane, Kristen Coffay, Sydney Flinn, Bree Ginther, Kristie Radvan, Jade Stubblefield and Stacey Walling.
In the first game, Kaity Stocker hit a pair of home runs and drove home five runs to lead the Golden Knights (24-12, 23-9). Rebecca Tatone got the win for Gannon after allowing just two hits, singles to Stubblefield and Lauren Gohacki. Maria Taliani had three hits and two RBIs for Gannon.
In the second game, Gannon took the lead in the second, thanks to Lindsay Schmidt’s two-run homer, to the take the lead.
Taliani’s solo homer with one out in the Gannon half of the third made it 4-2. The Golden Knights added three more in the inning, including Lyndsey Lakatos’ pinch-hit two-run single.
Tori Radvan had two hits and scored a run for Pitt-Johnstown. Bree Ginther and Ali Belgiovane each doubled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.