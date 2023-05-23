Baseball
Monday
District 5 Class 2A
Everett 10, Windber 1: In Windber, the fifth-seeded Warriors used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from the fourth-seeded Ramblers in a District 5 Class 2A play-in contest.
Kason Hinish went 2-for-3 with three runs and one run batted in for Everett (11-10). Sid Grove had two hits, two runs and a run-scoring triple. Tyson Grove had two hits and three RBIs, and Chase Sherwood tossed a complete game with four strikeouts.
Everett will face top-seeded McConnellsburg on Wednesday.
Lucas Oleksa had a double and scored a run, and Lucas Rummel had a triple for Windber (11-9).
District 6
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Williamsburg 9, Blacklick Valley 0: In Nanty Glo, Rowan Gorsuch allowed only two hits while striking out six batters as the sixth-seeded Blue Pirates defeated the third-seeded Vikings.
Parker Crownover had two hits and drove in two runs, and Coltyn Wagner had two hits for Williamsburg (9-11).
Sophomores Greg Schilling and Collin Nedrich each had a hit for Blacklick Valley (12-9).
Softball
Monday
District 6 Class 3A
Central 10, Richland 4: In Martinsburg, the sixth-seeded Rams tallied four runs in the top of the fifth to break a scoreless tie, but the third-seeded Scarlet Dragons answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame and tacked on four more in the sixth.
Lacey Lynn struck out 11 batters and walked three for Central (17-4). Lynn also doubled and drove in three runs.
Bralyn Ellis smacked a home run for Central and had two hits with five RBIs overall.
Richland (12-9) had a strong outing in the circle as Kendal Wadsworth struck out 11 batters and walked two.
Wadsworth hit a double and Laikyn Roman tripled and drove in three runs.
