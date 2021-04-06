Baseball
High School
Conemaugh Township 13, Windber 12: In Davidsville, Tyler Poznanski plated the winning run with a fielder’s choice to cap a three-run seventh inning as the Indians edged the Ramblers on Tuesday.
Tyler Weber provided a two-run double to tie the game at 12 in the bottom of the seventh. Weber finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Jackson Byer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Tanner Shirley ended up 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Cole Strick led Windber (1-2) with a 3-for-4 effort and four runs scored.
Conemaugh Valley 16, Blacklick Valley 5: In Nanty Glo, Noah Heltzel and Noah Graffius each had two hits as the visiting Blue Jays outslugged the Vikings.
Heltzel scored three runs. Nick Heltzel and Josh Stiffler each doubled and Logan Kent tripled for Conemaugh Valley.
Casey Cruse, Noah Heltzel and Nathan Gates each scored three runs for the Blue Jays. Cruse pitched 62/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.
Josh Hessler had two hits and scored a run for Blacklick Valley.
Hessler and Alex Reba each had a double.
Penn Cambria 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): In Lilly, Vinny Chirdon pitched five scoreless innings, striking out six batters, as the host Panthers beat the Trojans.
Garrett Harrold, Brandon Yeoman and Luke Shuagis each had two hits for the 2-0 Panthers. Harrold scored three runs, Yeoman doubled, and Shuagis drove in three runs. Haden Buck had two RBIs.
Brock Mroczka had two hits for the 0-1 Trojans.
Portage 5, North Star 0: In Portage, Josh Morgan struck out six batters over six no-hit innings and Payton Zatek collected three hits as the Mustangs blanked the Cougars.
Tyler Alexander (triple, two runs and two RBIs), Koby Kargo (double) and Jackson Kozlavac (double) all provided two hits for Portage (3-1).
North Star’s Braden Livingston broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning off reliever Nate Moore.
Northern Cambria 13, Purchase Line 3 (5): In Northern Cambria, Evan Wiewiora went 3-for-3 with a run and one run batted in as the Colts beat the visiting Red Dragons.
Maverick Baker went 2-for-2 with a double, one run and three RBIs. Josh Miller had a double and scored three runs. Matt Sedlock had a hit and two runs scored.
Mason Gearhart and Austin Chambers each had a hit and scored a run for Purchase Line.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 10, Richland 7: In Altoona, Austin Lewis had two hits, two runs and four RBIs as the host Marauders beat the Rams.
Dylan McNelly had two hits and drove in a pair, and Michael Boston had two hits and scored three runs for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Seth Coleman went 3-for-3 with three doubles, a walk, one run and one run batted in for Richland.
Corbin Kalp had a hit and two runs scored, and Josh Stem had a hit, one run and one run batted in for the Rams.
Central Cambria 12, Cambria Heights 2 (6): In Patton, the Red Devils plated eight runs in the sixth to defeat the Highlanders.
Brayden Mennett struck out eight batters over four innings for Central Cambria. Reece Werner 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Zach Taylor stole a base and scored twice. Brady Sheehan doubled and drove in a run.
Nick Patterson doubled and drove home two runs. Zack Letso also doubled.
Ligonier Valley 5, East Allegheny 2: In Ligonier, George Golden and Connor Tunstall each drove in two runs and Jacob Bleehash struck out eight batters over five innings to lead the Rams past the Wildcats.
Golden finished with two hits, including a double. Mason Seftas scored two runs and struck out two batters in 12/3 scoreless innings of relief. Nick Beitel struck out the last batter for the save.
Ferndale 17, Shade 1 (3): In Cairnbrook, Noah Hendershot had two hits, including a homer, three runs and four RBIs as the visiting Yellow Jackets beat the Panthers.
Ian Conway went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and one run batted in. Hunter Hanson had two hits, three runs and four RBIs for 1-1 Ferndale. Nick Reynolds had two hits and two runs.
Cody Adomnik had a single and a run for Shade. Lucas Haynes, Austin Craycraft and Cooper Stigers each had singles.
Forest Hills 12, Westmont Hilltop 0 (5): In St. Michael, Zach Myers went 3-for-3 with three runs, a triple and two RBIs at the plate and struck out four over 31/3 innings on the mound as the Rangers defeated the Hilltoppers.
Brad Madigan amassed two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Brody Roberts finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Devon Brezovec homered and drove in a pair of runs. Devin Kreger scored twice. Colton Cornell struck out five batters over 12/3 innings.
Ian Amaranto and Landrey Burnheimer both singled for Westmont Hilltop (1-0).
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Somerset 2: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Crimson Crushers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a two-run deficit and beat the Golden Eagles.
Brendon Bair had a triple and drove in a pair for the 1-1 Crimson Crushers. Joe McGowan had a hit and drove in the go-ahead run.
Jordan Page, Mason Pfeil and Bair each scored a run. Pfeil pitched 61/3 innings, striking out four, in the win.
Brad Bruner, Brody Close and Shane Roberts each had a hit for the 0-2 Golden Eagles.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 19, Shade 1 (4): In Cairnbrook, freshman Craig Jarvis tallied two hits at the plate and tossed a four-inning no-hitter as the Mountaineers topped the Panthers.
Charlie Fisher led Berlin (1-1) with three hits. Brady Boburchock collected two hits, including a home run.
Tucker Patrick, Pace Prosser and Carson Webreck also amassed two hits apiece.
North Star 8, Meyersdale 6: In Meyersdale, the Cougars tallied the final three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to net a road victory over the Red Raiders.
David Griffith provided three hits, a double and two runs for North Star (1-1), which received three RBIs and a double from Glendon Griffith. Cayden Turner dispersed two knocks and picked up the victory after tossing 11/3 scoreless innings of relief. Timmy Tretter doubled.
John Harvey and Brycen Sechler each drove in two runs and netted a hit for Meyersdale (1-1).
Blacklick Valley 10, Blairsville 8: In Nanty Glo, Josh Little (RBI) and Weston Zeglen (three runs scored) both provided two hits to lead the Vikings past the Bobcats.
Blairsville scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but Blacklick Valley (2-0) held on. Blacklick Valley tallied five runs in the fifth to lead 7-2.
Conner Kaschalk (winning pitcher) and Devin Patrick both plated two runs. Kolten Szymusiak scored a pair of runs.
Andrew Baker led Blairsville (0-1) with two hits and two RBIs.
Bedford 12, Cambria Heights 0 (5): In Bedford, Jared Dowey homered and drove in four runs while striking out eight batters over 32/3 innings as the Bisons topped the Highlanders.
Spencer Ebersole homered and finished with two hits for Bedford. Jesse Chamberlain provided two hits for the hosts. Joey Koontz added two runs and two RBIs.
David Gresh and Mercury Swaim both scored twice.
Matt Davis produced the lone hit for Cambria Heights.
United 3, Marion Center 0: In Marion Center, Ben Tomb fanned 18 batters in a one-hit shutout for the Lions in a Heritage victory over the Stingers.
The southpaw went the distance for United (2-0). Joe Marino led the United offense with two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth. Jon Henry and Wade Plowman also drove in runs.
Marcus Badzik recorded Marion Center’s lone hit. Ty Ryen struck out 10 batters over five innings. He allowed one earned run.
Southern Huntingdon 11, Portage 1 (5): In Three Springs, the Rockets combined for 10 runs over the second and third innings to defeat the Mustangs.
Zach Hunsinger tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead the hosts.
Josh Barron (two runs), Caleb Gahagan (two RBIs), and Caleb Greenland (two runs) all provided two knocks. Nate Myers doubled, stole three bases and scored three runs.
Josh Fleck struck out six batters over five innings for Southern Huntingdon (3-0).
Connor Binaut, Kaden Claar and Jace Irvin all provided hits for Portage. Tyler Alexander drove in the team’s lone run.
Softball
Portage 15, North Star 0 (4): In Portage, Paige Phillips struck out eight batters in a four-inning no-hitter as the Mustangs blanked the Cougars.
Phillips also doubled for Portage (2-1). Sydney Castel and Karli Karalfa both homered. Lindsey Sease and Lauren Shaffer each tripled.
Conemaugh Township 10, Windber 9 (9): In Davidsville, Natalie Kimmel doubled in the winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians outlasted the visiting Ramblers.
Windber had taken a one-run advantage in the top of the ninth in the extra-inning WestPAC contest that featured a combined 25 hits, including 15 by the hosts.
Chloe Shaulis went 3-for-5 with three runs and a double for 2-0 Conemaugh Township. Kimmell went 3-for-5, and Sarah Favreau went 2-for-4 with a double.
Windber was led by Isabelle Byer’s 4-for-4 game, including a double. Aaliyah James went 2-for-5 with a double.
Blacklick Valley 10, Conemaugh Valley 5: In Nanty Glo, Shelyn Silko went 3-for-4 with two runs and seven RBIs, and Nikki Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with two runs as the host Vikings beat the Blue Jays.
Morgan Slebodnick went 2-for-4 with a run and one run batted in.
Silko and Zimmerman each had a double, and Slebodnick had two doubles.
Anna Gunby went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs for the Blue Jays. Isabella Winkleman, Hailey Stiffler and Julia Hudec each had a double for Conemaugh Valley.
Northern Cambria 12, Purchase Line 1 (5): In Northern Cambria, Kenzie Formeck blasted a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Colts defeated the Red Dragons.
Jensen Wiewiora scored three times for Northern Cambria. Ally Trybus stole three bases and scored twice. Camryn Dumm came across to score twice. Eight different Colts drove home a run. Lacie Lanzendorfer doubled. Kayla Boring allowed one unearned run in five innings, fanning four batters.
Richland 16, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: Meadow Connor contributed three hits, including a double and triple, to lead the Rams past the Marauders.
Richland’s Haley Dunlap finished with two hits and two RBIs. Laikyn Roman and Ava Wenderoth both plated two runs.
Somerset 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 6: In Somerset, Mary Stinebiser went 4-for-5 and drove in two runs while Kylie Landis collected three hits (triple) and five RBIs as the Golden Eagles topped the Crimson Crushers.
Stinebiser and Kylie Walker doubled.
Karalyn Bailey provided three singles for Bishop McCort. Ally Diamond had a pair of hits, including a triple.
Shade 5, Ferndale 0: In Cairnbrook, McKenzie Baer and Tara Corradini combined for 11 strikeouts and limited the Yellow Jackets to three hits as the Panthers prevailed.
Taylor Rapsky collected one hit and two runs scored for Shade (2-0). Baer scored twice. Cassidy Mauger added a hit and two RBIs.
Angelina Wagner struck out 11 batters for Ferndale (0-2).
Westmont Hilltop 9, Forest Hills 0: Bailey Thornton tossed a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts in the circle and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate as the Hilltoppers won their season opener over the Rangers.
Quinn Kuzmick (two RBIs) and Zailees Seda (two doubles, three runs) both went 3-for-4 for Westmont Hilltop. Chloe Hoffman (two runs) and Kendal Shingler both went 2-for-3.
Mackenzie Hoover went 2-for-3 for Forest Hills.
Ligonier Valley 6, Punxsutawney 0: In Punxsutawney, Madison Griffin fanned 12 batters in the Rams’ second no-hitter of the season in a victory over the Chucks.
Griffin walked three and added two hits at the plate for Ligonier Valley (2-0). Kailey Johnston finished with three hits, including a double. Bella Vargulish added a pair of hits and RBIs.
Penn Cambria 19, Greater Johnstown 2 (4): Taylor Rabatin went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs scored as the Panthers topped the Trojans.
Ashley Galovich went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Penn Cambria (1-1). Joanna Hoover went 2-for-2. Isabella Anderson provided a two-run triple. Madison Cavalet and Patty Wagner both produced two-run doubles.
Greater Johnstown’s Shamaria Carr hit a solo home run into the Stonycreek River.
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 19, St. Joseph’s Catholic 4 (4): Ally Diamond and Emily Ream both provided a double, triple and three runs scored to lead the Crimson Crushers past the WolfPack.
Ream also drove in three runs for Bishop McCort (1-1), which scored 14 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Kate Edwards earned the victory in the circle and added two runs scored and two RBIs. Bria Bair doubled, scored three runs and drove in four runs. Kayleigh Horner tripled, scored three runs and plated two runs.
Blairsville 14, Blacklick Valley 6: In Nanty Glo, the Bobcats bashed four home runs and tallied 10 runs over the final two innings to defeat the Vikings.
Hannah Foust contributed three hits, three runs and a home run at the plate and punched out 15 batters in the circle for Blairsville.
Isabel Pynos went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs and five RBIs for Blairsville. Brin Gardner collected three hits, three runs, four RBIs and a triple. Madison Stutzman doubled, drove in a run and finished with three knocks.
Tori Foust ended up with two hits, a home run and three RBIs. Michaela Ingmirze added two hits and three runs.
Morgan Slebodnick went 3-for-3 with three stolen bases, a double, RBI and two runs scored for Blacklick Valley (1-1). Nikki Zimmerman provided two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.
Shelyn Silko tripled.
