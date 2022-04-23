Baseball
High School
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (suspended): In Pittsburgh, the Crimson Crushers scored a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a three-run lead after the fifth inning. The game was suspended due to the two-hour time limit being surpassed on Saturday.
The game will be completed Friday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point between the two teams square off in a Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bishop McCort's Colby Cannizzaro and Colin Stevens each scored twice. Stevens tripled, and Cannizzaro stole two bases.
Bishop Carroll (1-2) committed six errors and allowed four unearned runs.
Bishop McCort's Mason Pfeil struck out eight batters and walked six over 4 2/3 innings.
Bishop Carroll's Luke Repko is 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Mark Mento plated the other run. Grant Casses fanned five batters over 2 1/3 innings.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 6, Bedford 5: In Bedford, Cooper Rather went 3-for-5 with two doubles, and Owen Dombrosky added two hits and three RBIs to lead the Marauders over the Bisons.
Bedford's Matt Semanek went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Mercury Swaim provided two hits, a double and triple, two runs and two RBIs. Quincy Swaim produced two hits.
Bishop Guilfoyle's Austin Beauchamp scored three runs and stole two bases.
Iron Horse Classic
Richland 15, Greater Johnstown 5: In Windber, Ethan Kaminsky went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and seven RBIs to propel the Rams over the Trojans at Iron Horse Sports Complex.
Richland clubbed seven extra-base hits in the victory. Jonah Horner doubled twice, and Ethan Janidlo (three runs) and Lanigan McCulty each produced a two-bagger and two RBIs.
Greater Johnstown's Jackson Burkhart stole two bases and scored twice. Three different players drove in a run each.
Richland 20, Windber 8 (5): In Windber, Luke Raho went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs, while Mark Wechtenhiser added two hits and three RBIs at the plate and earned the victory on the mound as the Rams defeated the Ramblers.
Richland's Ethan Kaminsky and Jaxon Mikesic (two RBIs and five runs scored) added two hits each. Ethan Janidlo and Ty Stawarz both drove in two runs.
Windber's Joe Reynolds and Andrew Scalia each hit RBI doubles. Anthony Domineck drove in two runs with a single.
Ligonier Valley 13, Greater Johnstown 2 (5): In Windber, Haden Sierocky provided two hits, including a triple, and five RBIs, while Connor Tunstall added two hits, two stolen bases and four runs scored as the Rams sprinted past the Trojans.
Ligonier Valley's Nick Beitel stole four bases and scored three runs. Grant Dowden plated two runs.
Greater Johnstown's Carmyne O'Connor went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Ligonier Valley 14, Windber 5: In Windber, Tyler Anderson and George Golden each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Rams over the Ramblers.
Anderson also scored twice. and Grant Dowden and Haden Sierocky each produced two knocks.
Windber's Cole Strick went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Andrew Scalia drove in two runs.
Friday
Rockwood 18, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (4): In Confluence, Jonathan Felesky went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs and three RBIs at the plate, and struck out eight batters in a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Rockets over the Rams.
Jack Pletcher homered, stole two bases and scored three runs. Carson Brown and Andrew Weaver each doubled, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs. Carson Modrak drove in three runs.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 3-1, California (Pa.) 2-5: In Washington, Mario Disso delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning of the first game, and Ben Briggs tossed a complete complete game to the Mountain Cats to victory, but the Vulcans bounces back in the second contest for a series split at Wild Things Park.
In the first game, Anthony Venezia’s one-out solo homer in the bottom of the first put California on top.
The Mountain Cats (16-22-1, 4-16) answered to tie it in the top of the fourth on Justin Turcovski’s RBI single that scored Dylan Broderick.
After Venezia led off the Vulcan’s half of the fourth with his second solo homer of the game off of Briggs, Broderick singled home Disso to knot it again at 2.
The Mountain Cats scratched out a run to take the lead in the top of the seventh. Josh Reynolds led off with a pinch-hit single, moved to second on Colin Sacrifice bunt, then to third on a wild pitch, before scoring on Disso’s single to center.
The Vulcans got a runner to third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Briggs was able to get David Lee to ground out to close out the complete-game victory and improve to 2-4. Briggs allowed just two runs on six hits, while striking out two and walking one.
Turcovski went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Disso and Broderick each had two hits and drove in a run for the Mountain Cats.
Conemaugh Township graduate and California junior Devin Foster tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, walked three and struck out one batter in a no-decision.
In the second game, California opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the third, before Tyler Smith’s two-double in the Mountain Cat fifth knotted it at 1.
The Vulcans (25-14, 10-10) jumped right back into the lead on a Jacob McCaskey two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth, then added two in the sixth on their way to the 5-1 win
Smith’s RBI double in the fifth accounted for Pitt-Johnstown’s only hit off of Dylan Brosky and Troy Lincavage. Brosky allowed one run on one hit, while striking out five and walking one in five innings. Lincavage fanned two and walked one over the final two innings.
Wil Fetrow suffered the loss after giving up three runs on five hits in five innings.
Softball
High School
Mayhem on the Mainline
Championship
Portage 11, Greater Johnstown 1 (5): In Portage, Payton Noll went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs and three RBIs as the Mustangs defeated the Trojans for the title.
Portage's Paige Phillips earned the victory in the circle. Makenna Redfern (double, three runs) and Maryn Swank (two RBIs) each provided two hits. Tori Harrison tripled, and Karli Karalfa plated two runs.
Greater Johnstown's Taylor Ahlborn and Kara Szczur each produced two hits.
Consolation
United 5, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Portage, Abby McConville struck out 16 batters in a complete-game victory, while Tatum Croyle and Kylie Price each provided two knocks as the Lions topped the Crimson Crushers.
Price doubled, homered, scored twice and plated two runs. Croyle also doubled
Alayna Marion homered for Bishop McCort. Bria Bair doubled.
Semifinals
Portage 16, Bishop McCort Catholic 1 (3): In Portage, Payton Noll homered twice, scored two runs and plated six runs as the Mustangs galloped past the Crimson Crushers.
Lyndsey Castel homered and drove in three runs. Winning pitcher Maryn Swank drove in three runs, doubled and struck out six batters in three frames. Karli Karalfa doubled and plated two runs. Sydney Castel and Makenna Redfern both scored three runs.
Bishop McCort's Kayleigh Horner and Kylie Kadas each doubled.
Greater Johnstown 6, United 4: In Portage, Kara Szczur struck out four batters in a complete-game victory, and Shamaria Carr doubled, stole a base and plated a run as the Trojans topped the Lions.
United's Madisyn Burkett drove in two runs.
All-tournament team: Bishop McCort's Belle Toth, Greater Johnstown's Jada Rozier, Courtney Rummel and Kara Szczur, Portage's Lyndsey Castel, Payton Noll, Makenna Redford and Maryn Swank and United's Kylie Price.
Skills competition winners: Baserunning: Bishop McCort's Halle Bair, fielding: Portage's Karli Karalfa and home run derby: United's Abby McConville.
College
Seton Hill 5-3, Pitt-Johnstown 3-0: In Greensburg, Olivia Porter collected four hits on the day, but the Griffins swept a PSAC West Division doubleheader on Saturday.
The Mountain Cats are now 15-18 overall and 3-7 in the PSAC West.
In the opener, Tori Radvan’s two-run first-inning triple scored Porter and Taylor Mendicino to give the Mountain Cats an early 2-0 advantage.
Seton Hill answered with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go in front 5-1.
Pitt-Johnstown added a run in the bottom of the seventh on Mendicino’s RBI single that chased home Haliei Markee and set the final at 5-3.
Porter went 3-for-4 with a run, while Radvan tripled and drove in a pair for the Mountain Cats.
Radvan suffered the loss after permitting five runs, one earned, in seven innings. Radvan also struck out three and walked one.
Brooklyn Fukushima collected three hits, and Nina Grandey had two hits and an RBI for the Griffins.
Seton Hill’s Morgan Ryan started and earned the win after giving up two unearned runs on four hits over the first five innings. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Lauren Dellett picked up the save after striking out two in the seventh.
In the second game, Ryan’s two run double in the top of the third, followed by a two-out RBI single from Fukushima gave the Griffins a 3-0 lead.
That’s all the Griffins (31-8, 8-4) would need. Choloe Elliott pitched the first 6 1/3 innings and limited the Mountain Cats to three hits, and Dellett came in and got the final two outs to earn her second save of the day.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Kayla Miehl suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on eight hits in seven innings in the circle.
Fairleigh Dickinson 4-5, St. Francis 2-1: In Hackensack, New Jersey, the Red Flash dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Knights on Saturday.
St. Francis dropped to 27-16 overall and 13-4 in the Northeast Conference. The Red Flash are still in first place in the league. Third-place Fairleigh Dickinson improved to 19-19, 11-6.
St. Francis' Olivia Ulam hit a solo home run and drew two walks. Jordan Pietrzykoski went 3-for-6 with one run scored combined over the two games. Grace Vesco pitched six innings and allowed four runs (two earned) with three walks and seven strikeouts in the first game. Rachel Marsden pitched five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts in second contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson's Cassidy Triska went 4-for-5 with two home runs, one in each game.
St. Francis started the first game with a single from Mekenzie Saban, followed by a single by Pietrzykoski that scored Saban after a Fairleigh Dickinson error. With runners on first and third and no outs, St. Francis could not produce more than one run.
Two scoreless innings ensued before the Knights scored two runs on an error and a bases-loaded walk and took a 2-1 lead. In the fourth inning, Triska extended the lead to 4-1 with a two-run home run.
Pietrzykoski led off the sixth inning with a single and scored after two wild pitches to cut the deficit to 4-2.
In the second game, Fairleigh Dickinson started with a two-run first inning behind an RBI single and groundout.
Ulam responded with a solo home run in the second inning that cut the Red Flash deficit to 2-1.
The Knights regained a two-run lead with an RBI groundout in the third inning. In the fourth, St. Francis had runners on second and third with two outs, but could not drive in a run.
In the fourth, Triska blasted a two-run home run and opened a 5-1 lead. St. Francis produced one hit over the final three innings.
Saban is now tied for third in program history with 236-career hits.
Marissa Frederick made her fourth collegiate appearance and allowed no runs on one hit in one inning pitched.
St. Francis and Fairleigh Dickinson conclude their series at noon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.