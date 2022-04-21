Baseball
High School
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Central Cambria 5: In Ebensburg, Roman Fetzko had a triple and drove in four runs, and Ben Smith went 2-for-3 with one run batted in as the Crimson Crushers held off the host Red Devils.
Nate Conrad pitched 61/3 innings with four strikeouts for Bishop McCort Catholic (6-2).
Zach Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead Central Cambria (1-5). Reece Werner drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Township 15, Ligonier Valley 4: In Windber, Tyler Weber had two doubles and a grand slam homer to finish with seven RBIs as the Indians pulled away from the Rams at Iron Horse Sports Complex.
Brady Kist had two hits with a double, three runs and one run batted in. Aiden Prior had two hits for Conemaugh Township (3-1).
Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky each had two hits for Ligonier Valley (2-6). Sierocky hit a double and Connor Tunstall had a triple.
Central 10, Somerset 0 (6): In Martinsburg, Devon Boyles fanned seven batters over five shutout frames on the mound and added two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate as the Scarlet Dragons defeated the Golden Eagles.
Central senior Paxton Kling, a Louisiana State signee, provided two hits, including a double. Parker Gregg added two RBIs.
Jonah Snowberger and Hunter Smith (two stolen bases) each scored twice.
Somerset’s Ethan Hagans and Ethan Hemminger each doubled.
Softball
High School
Central Cambria 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (3): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate, and struck out nine batters in a one-hitter as the Red Devils blanked the Crimson Crushers.
Central Cambria’s Sophia Blasko added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Karlie Heeney provided two hits and an RBI for 7-0 Central Cambria.
Alyssa Link doubled, and Jordyn Burkett, Olivia Janosik and Aubrey Ruddek each scored two runs.
Kayleigh Horner doubled in the first inning for Bishop McCort (0-3).
College
St. Francis 3, Mount St. Mary’s 0: In Loretto, the first-place Red Flash earned a series victory over the second-place Mountaineers on Thursday.
Mount St. Mary’s took the first game of the series on Wednesday, but St. Francis rebounded in the second contest.
St. Francis (27-14, 13-2 in the Northeast Conference) hurler Rachel Marsden pitched a complete game and scattered four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. She hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Madeline Barnes went 2-for-2 and produced the game’s first run with a solo home run in the sixth.
Marsden leads the NEC with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. She lowered her ERA to 2.20 and earned her 16th victory.
Mount St. Mary’s (21-17, 13-5) Brianna Manni went 2-for-2 with one stolen base.
