Johnstown Collegiate League
Martella’s Pharmacy 13, Mainline Pharmacy 3: In Cresson, Andrew Weaver went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead Martella’s Pharmacy to victory at Mount Aloysius College.
Martella’s Troy Emert added three hits. Bryce McCleester provided two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Jared Dowey tripled among his two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Jake Felton netted two hits and two runs, and Zach Ramach scored twice. Aidan Layton fanned three hitters over four innings to earn the victory.
Sullivan Schueltz went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Mainline Pharmacy. Camden Moors provided two hits, including a solo home run.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Laurel Auto Group 5: Aiden Dunlap went 5-for-5 while Tim Quinn and Jayden Taitano each homered to lead the Capital Advisors to victory in the late game at Roxbury Park.
Dunlap doubled, tripled, scored two runs and drove in a pair. Taitano hit a grand slam, and Quinn drove in two runs. Nick Fleming (two runs) and Billy Perroz (two RBIs) each contributed two hits, including a two-bagger.
Laurel Auto Group’s Brady Yard finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Christian Zilli went 2-for-4 with a double.
Ryan Bushey added two runs and two hits.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 2, Richland 0: Braden Callahan struck out four batters in a three-hit shutout to lead the visitors over the 56ers at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
Callahan totaled 82 pitches, 55 for strikes. Matt Moyer amassed two hits.
Bryce Martellacci tripled and drove in a run, and Matt Smith added an RBI.
Three Richland players chipped in a single apiece. Luke Raho fanned five batters over seven innings.
Bedford 11, Claysburg 1: In Claysburg, Andrew Lazor and Dalton Shaw each contributed three knocks to lead the Hurricanes to victory.
Shaw doubled, tripled and scored twice. Lazor doubled, scored two runs and drove in a pair.
Bedford’s Calvin Iseminger struck out five batters over four innings. Iseminger also homered and finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Trenten Mellott doubled and provided two runs and two RBIs.
Claysburg’s Connor Jones drove in a run.
