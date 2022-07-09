Johnstown Collegiate League
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 15, Martella’s Pharmacy 0 (5): Jake Kramer and Ethan Boring combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Capital Advisors completed Wednesday’s suspended game at Sargent’s Stadium.
Kramer struck out three batters over the first two innings on Wednesday. Boring tossed three shutout frames.
Paul Carpenter’s Billy Perroz went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Jayden Taitano added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Lucca Baccari contributed two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Noah Sweeney doubled and scored twice. Aiden Dunlap doubled and scored two runs.
Martella’s reached on two errors and Jack Pletcher walked.
Mainline Pharmacy 3, Laurel Auto Group 2: Seth Shuey struck out seven batters and allowed two runs in a complete game as Mainline Pharmacy tallied three runs in the sixth inning to edge Laurel Auto Group at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Shuey threw 63 of his 89 pitches for strikes and scattered seven hits, six singles. Alex Glumac and Sullivan Schueltz each collected two hits. Glumac, Karson Reffner and Josh Ulery all drove in one run apiece in the sixth inning.
Cam Colwell drove in both of Laurel Auto Group’s runs. Grant Dowden doubled, and Chris Hasse struck out five batters and allowed three earned runs in a complete game.
Mainline Pharmacy 12, O 1 (6): Garrett Prosper tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in five runs, while Karson Reffner provided three hits and three RBIs to lead Mainline Pharmacy to victory and complete Wednesday’s suspended game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac (two runs) and Aidan Shephard each added two hits. Reffner, Shephard and Josh Ulery (four runs) each doubled. Zach Slis struck out four batters and allowed one unearned run over five innings to earn the victory. Seita Shiratori scored twice.
Four different O players recorded a single each.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 7, Martella's Pharmacy 4: Jordan Sabol and Taitano each went 3-for-4 and Tim Quinn homered and drove in three runs as the Capital Advisors clinched the regular-season title on Saturday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Capital Advisors clinched a sixth consecutive berth in the 77th AAABA Tournament.
Paul Carpenter totaled 15 hits. The Capital Advisors tallied three runs in the first inning, and added a pair in the fourth.
Paul Carpenter's Connor Bannias added two knocks, and Quinn chipped in two runs and two hits. Nick Fleming tripled and drove in two runs, and Perroz doubled.
Left-handed Nate Davis fanned six batters and allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 innings in relief.
Martella's Jake Felton finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 14, O 2 (5): Taitano blasted a grand slam to highlight a 10-run first inning as the Capital Advisors cruised to victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter’s Noah Sweeney went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a run batted in. Baccari and Dunlap each provided two hits and an RBI. Sabol delivered two runs and two RBIs. Fleming, Perroz and Quinn (two RBIs) each scored twice.
Paul Carpenter right-hander Jacob Bazala allowed two runs and struck out four batters over 3 2/3 innings, and Michael Klingensmith tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Corey Cavalier (two stolen bases) and Connor Helm each singled for O. Branden Kanick and Brycen Sechler both drove in a run.
Laurel Auto Group 5, O 0: Sam Newcomer allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and Jax Miller finished off the shutout in the seventh as Laurel Auto Group blanked O at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Newcomer totaled 74 pitches, 43 for strikes, and struck out one batter.
Dowden led Laurel Auto Group by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Colwell added two hits and a run batted in. Laurel Auto tallied three runs in the second inning.
Corey Cavalier recorded O's lone hit.
American Legion
Cambria County League
St. Michael 12, Somerset 1 (6): In Somerset, Jeremy Burda fanned six batters, scattered three singles and allowed one unearned run over six innings as the Saints swept the Businessmen in their best-of-3 semifinal series.
St. Michael will travel to No. 1 seed Hollidaysburg in the league championship game at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Both teams have clinched berths in the Region 7 Tournament.
Jace Irvin and Luke Scarton (two runs) each provided two hits, one double and two RBIs for St. Michael (11-7). Dan Blanchetti, Josh Blanchetti, Burda and Andrew Miko all chipped in two RBIs apiece. Luke McLeary scored three runs, and Dylan Kundrod came across home plate twice.
St. Michael tallied four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
Zane Hagans drove in Somerset's lone run in the first inning.
