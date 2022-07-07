American Legion
Cambria County League
St. Michael 11, Somerset 6: In St. Michael, the Saints scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth after the Businessmen tied the game in the top half to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 semifinal series on Thursday.
St. Michael’s Andrew Miko delivered an RBI single, and Kirk Bearjar followed with a run-scoring hit. An error allowed the third run to come home. Dylan Kundrod capped the frame with a two-run single.
Bearjar finished 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs at the plate, and also tossed a scoreless seventh inning in relief.
Kundrod delivered four RBIs and two hits. Jace Irvin added two hits, and Tyler Orris doubled and scored twice. Dan Blanchetti scored two runs.
St. Michael led 4-1 after the second inning. Two more runs in the fourth put the Saints up 6-4 before the Businessmen tallied single runs in the fifth and sixth.
St. Michael’s Luke Scarton fanned three batters over 41/3 innings to earn the victory. Cody Falger allowed one unearned run over 12/3 frames.
Zane Hagans drove in two runs for Somerset, and Ethan Hemminger scored three runs.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Mainline Pharmacy 3, O 2: In Cresson, back-to-back doubles from Lenny Piccini and Sullivan Schueltz in the bottom of the sixth inning helped Mainline Pharmacy edge O at Mount Aloysius College.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Seita Shiratori finished 2-for-2 with a double, walk, run and RBI. Ben Tomb fanned five batters over the final three innings to earn the victory.
Starter Rodney Shultz fanned five batters and allowed one run over four innings.
O’s Brycen Sechler went 2-for-3 with a run batted in, and Tanner Kobal doubled and scored. Ty Ryen struck out six batters over 52/3 innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy 11, Laurel Auto Group 8: Jared Dowey delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning to put his team ahead and highlight an eight-run inning as Martella’s came from behind to top Laurel Auto Group in the late game at Roxbury Park.
Dowey provided two hits, including a double, and three RBIs at the plate and tossed four innings in relief to earn the victory.
Zach Ramach led Martella’s with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate, which included a double and two RBIs. Troy Emert (triple, two runs and four RBIs) and Brycen Rearick each provided two hits. Tyler Alexander and Bryce McCleester each scored twice.
Garrett Greco stole two bases.
Josh Little led Laurel Auto Group, which led 7-3 after the sixth, by going 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Nick Roell and Brady Yard (two RBIs) each provided two hits. Grant Dowden and Jax Miller (two runs) each doubled, and Christian Zilli scored three runs and stole two bases.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 14, Martella’s Pharmacy 5: The Capital Advisors tallied four doubles and four home runs as they defeated Martella’s Pharmacy in the early game at Roxbury Park.
Paul Carpenter’s Noah Sweeney and Jayden Taitano each provided three hits.
Sweeney finished with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Taitano ended up with a home run, three runs and an RBI.
The Capital Advisors trailed 4-0 in the fourth, but tallied two, eight and four runs between the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.
Connor Bannias, Nick Fleming (home run, two runs and three RBIs) and Tim Quinn (home run and two RBIs) each contributed two hits. Billy Perroz homered, plated three runs and scored twice. Lucca Baccari, Jace Cappelinni and Jordan Sabol each doubled.
Martella’s Bryce McCleester blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning. Jake Felton added two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Tyler Alexander doubled.
