Richland 6, Somerset 5: In Somerset, Ben Wolf doubled and scored on Cole Blough’s RBI ground out in the top of the seventh inning as the Rams edged the Golden Eagles.
Seth Coleman went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and two RBIs at the plate, while also striking out 10 batters in four innings for Richland (3-2). Corbin Kalp and Carson Kaufman each drove in a run.
Blough fanned six batters in three frames to garner the victory.
Richland scored three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 5-4. Somerset tallied a run in the bottom half to force a 5-all tie.
Ethan Hemminger went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI for Somerset (2-4). Bryce Mulhollen scored twice. Brad Bruner, Spencer Marteeny and Gentry Reese all plated one run.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Trevor Weyandt drove in two runs, and Kai Bollman and Garrett Emerick (RBI) both provided two hits as the Lions improved to 3-0 with a victory over the Red Devils.
Chestnut Ridge scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Bollman and Weyandt both doubled. Nate Whysong went 62/3 innings and allowed one run and three hits. He threw 99 pitches.
Corey Roberts fanned four batters over the final three innings for Central Cambria (2-2). Brayden Mennett pitched the first four frames. Dewayne Mosley, Brady Sheehan and Zach Taylor all had one hit.
Windber 10, Tussey Mountain 1 (5): In Windber, Joe Reynolds blasted a two-run home run in the second inning and finished with four RBIs as the Ramblers defeated the Titans in a rain-shortened game.
Jake Reynolds and Cole Strick collected RBIs for Windber (3-3). Andrew Scalia fanned six batters over five innings to earn the victory.
Aaron Lopez produced a hit and run scored for Tussey Mountain (1-3).
Note: Due to an early press start, reports from Tuesday’s games will appear in Thursday’s print editions.
