American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Tuesday
Semifinal
Philipsburg 6, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Michael Kitko went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory to eliminate the Hurricanes.
Kitko, who blasted a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, allowed one unearned run and scattered three singles. Philipsburg’s Parker White scored twice.
Bedford’s Joey Huxta, Andrew Lazor and Matt Whysong each provided a single.
Monday
Latrobe 2, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Payton Henry’s two-run double to left field in the fourth inning propelled the Jethawks over the Hurricanes in Pool A play.
Jake Albaugh and Henry both finished with two hits.
Henry struck out eight batters and allowed four hits and one run in a complete-game victory.
Henry threw 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
Bedford’s Calvin Iseminger provided two hits, including a double. Joey Huxta grounded out in the second inning to drive in Iseminger.
Bedford hurler Luke Mickle struck out four batters and permitted eight hits and two runs over seven frames.
Bedford 12, Hollidaysburg 2 (6): In Bedford, Garrett Emerick struck out five batters and allowed one unearned run in six innings to lead the Hurricanes to victory and earn a spot in the semifinals.
Bedford scored eight runs in the fifth to lead 10-2.
Bedford’s Matt Whysong went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs. Joey Huxta homered and scored twice, and Dalton Shaw stole two bases. Trenten Mellott drove in two runs and scored a pair.
Zac Barton led Hollidaysburg with two hits and a run batted in.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Mainline Pharmacy 5: It took 11 innings and 3 hours, 41 minutes to decide Game 3 of the semifinal round playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy plated five runs in the top of the 11th to defeat Mainline Pharmacy and take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-5 series.
Tyler Alexander hit a bases- clearing, three-run double to cap the 11th-inning rally for Martella’s. Alexander also was the winning pitcher after throwing two innings of scoreless relief as the fourth Martella’s hurler.
Mainline Pharmacy scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and had the potential winning run on second base, but Martella’s shut the door and the game went into extra innings.
Jake Felton went 3-for-6 with a double and one run batted in for Martella’s. Troy Emert had two hits, including a key run-scoring single in the 11th to put his team in front.
Brycen Rearick and Andrew Weaver each drove in two runs for Martella’s. Bryce McCleester doubled.
Sullivan Schueltz paced Mainline Pharmacy with three hits and two runs scored. Garrett Prosper had two hits and drove in a run. Josh Ulery had a double and drove in three runs for Mainline.
Mainline’s Alex Glumac, Karson Reffner, Lenny Piccini and Schueltz each had doubles.
The game included a controversial play and multiple ejections on each team.
Both managers were ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning with Martella’s leading 4-3.
Andrew Weaver made a difficult catch of Karson Reffner’s foul pop up along the first-base line. He caught the ball and fell into the Martella’s dugout.
Mainline manager Tim Rubal and Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil each were ejected after the play.
Other ejections followed in the later innings.
Prospect League
Tuesday
REX 12, Mill Rats 2 (7): In Terre Haute, Indiana, Terre Haute used a barrage of extra-base hits to help defeat Johnstown at Indiana State University.
The REX recorded two home runs, two triples and two doubles out of their 10 total hits. Terre Haute also capitalized on four walks, two hit batsmen and two wild pitches.
Eight of the nine REX starters recorded at least one hit, with Kade Lassen leading the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Aaron Beck and Kody Putnam both homered. Parks Bouck also tripled. Putnam and Mason White each scored twice.
Johnstown grabbed an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Andrew Casey in the bottom of the first. Terre Haute answered with six straight runs over the ensuing four innings to take advantage.
After the Mill Rats got a tally back on a Pete Capobianco run-scoring single in the fifth, the REX erupted for six runs in the bottom half to set the final.
Christian Hack took the loss for the Mill Rats after surrendering 11 runs (all earned) on 10 hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked three. Capobianco went 2-for-2 to lead the Mill Rats offensively. Chase Cromer tripled.
Monday
Mill Rats 6, Paints 4: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Johnstown opened its six-game road trip with a triumph over Ohio River Valley Division leader Chillicothe.
The Paints grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first courtesy of a home run by Anthony Steele, but were then held scoreless until the ninth inning.
In between, the Mill Rats scored six times to take the advantage they would never lose.
Matt Santarelli drove in Sam Mast with an RBI single in both the second and fourth frames to cut the Paints’ lead to 3-2. Pete Capobianco then put Johnstown ahead for good with a three-run triple in the fifth.
Santarelli added an insurance tally for the Mill Rats in the eighth with his third run-scoring hit of the game that put Johns- town in front 6-3. Chillicothe’s Ben Gbur hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to set the final.
Max Beaulieu earned the win on the mound for the Mill Rats after throwing six innings of relief. He allowed one run on seven hits while walking three and striking out five. Beaulieu stranded the tying run at first base in the ninth by getting Cameron Bowen to pop out to end the game.
Santarelli topped four Mill Rats with multiple hits by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Mast, Joe Alcorn and Mack Higuchi each recorded two hits, with Mast scoring twice.
