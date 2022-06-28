Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Laurel Auto Group 2: At Roxbury Park, Jayden Taitano went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and five RBIs as first-place Paul Carpenter beat Laurel Auto.
Billy Perroz had two doubles, and Tim Quinn, Lucca Bacarri, Connor Bannias and Jace Cappelinni each doubled for Paul Carpenter. Bannias and Quinn each had two hits.
Will Miller had two hits and drove in two runs for Laurel Auto Group. Ryan Bushey had two hits.
Monday
Mainline Pharmacy 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 0: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Garrett Starr tossed a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and no walks in Mainline Pharmacy’s victory.
Starr threw 82 pitches, with 65 for strikes. He had 15 first-pitch strikes against 24 batters.
Alex Glumac and Josh Reynolds each had three hits for Mainline Pharmacy. Reynolds had a triple and a homer as well as four RBIs. Garrett Prosper had two hits and three RBIs.
Seita Shiratoni had a double for Mainline.
Jared Dowey doubled and Andrew Weaver had a single for Martella’s two hits.
Laurel Auto Group 9, O 8: Christian Zilli doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Laurel Auto Group won in walk-off fashion over O.
Each team produced 10 hits in the slugfest. Brady Yard had a homer in the third inning, and Zilli hit a home run in the first inning for Laurel Auto Group. Will Miller, Yard and Zilli each had two hits for Laurel Auto.
Jake Shope led O with three hits. Jayden Walker and Connor Helm each had two hits.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, Mainline Pharmacy 0 (5): Nate Davis allowed one hit in five innings, striking out five and walking four, as league-leading Paul Carpenter shut out Mainline Pharmacy.
Jordan Sabol, Billy Perroz, and Jayden Taitano each had two hits for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors. Nick Fleming had a triple, and Taitano smacked a home run. Aiden Dunlap, Perroz, Fleming and Sam Contacos each drove in two runs.
Lenny Piccini had Mainline Pharmacy’s lone hit.
American Legion
Monday
Richland 13-6, Somerset 12-16: Richland and Somerset split a pair of games.
In the first game, Joe McGowan went 5-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs as Richland beat Somerset, 13-12.
Ty Stawarz, Cole Strick, Joe Reynolds, Kyler Smith and Jake Polacek each had two hits for Richland. Reynolds and Smith each doubled.
Owen Miller had three hits to pace Somerset. Zane Hagans and Nolan Riggs each had two hits. Miller drove in three runs. Brody Close and Ethan Hemminger each doubled.
In the second game, Brody Close had four hits, with two doubles, one run scored and two RBIs as Somerset won 16-6 in five innings.
Lane Lambert, Brad Bruner and Christian Musser each had two hits. Bruner, Hagans, Lane Lambert, Christian Musser and Nolan Riggs each doubled.
Luke Raho, Cole Strick and Joe Reynolds each had two hits for Richland in the second game. Reynolds had a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Luke Raho also doubled.
