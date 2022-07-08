Johnstown Collegiate League
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, O 7: A nine-run in the fourth inning helped the Capital Advisors earn a victory over O in the Friday’s late game at Roxbury Park.
Aiden Dunlap, Billy Perroz and Tim Quinn all contributed two hits for Paul Carpenter. Perroz doubled and plated three runs, and Quinn homered and drove in two runs. Dunlap chipped in a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Jayden Taitano added a solo home run. Eight starters provided at least one hit.
Paul Carpenter’s Tyler Dancu struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Ethan Boring permitted one run over two frames.
O’s Jayden Walker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Connor Helm added two hits. Aaron Alakson homered and drove in three runs. Jake Bredl scored twice and doubled, and Branden Kanick provided a two-bagger.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 15, Martella’s Pharmacy 5: Noah Sweeney went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs to lead the Capital Advisors to victory in the early game at Roxbury Park.
Paul Carpenter’s Nick Fleming finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Connor Bannias (double) and Dunlap (three runs) each supplied two hits. Quinn homered, scored twice and plated three runs. Perroz doubled, scored three runs and drove in a pair.
Paul Carpenter led 6-5 after the fifth inning, but produced four and five runs in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to prevail.
Paul Carpenter’s Tyler Chrise fanned three batters over 22/3 scoreless innings of relief. Luke Treloar earned the victory after working 41/3 innings.
Troy Emert and Jake Felton each doubled for Martella’s Pharmacy. Garrett Greco scored twice, and Felton, Jack Pletcher and Zach Ramach each drove in a run apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.