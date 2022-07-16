Johnstown Collegiate
Sunday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 14, O 9: The Capital Advisors tallied 11 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to erase an eight-run deficit to sweep the best-of-5 series 3-0 at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
In the fifth, Paul Carpenter's Lucca Baccari contributed a two-run single that tied the game up at 9-all. A Connor Bannias fielder's choice brought in the go-ahead run, and runs came in on Aiden Dunlap's RBI single and a passed ball.
Paul Carpenter's Zach Seaman went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Dunlap finished with three hits and three RBIs. Baccari, Billy Perroz (double), Tim Quinn (double) and Noah Sweeney (double) all amassed two knocks as part of the 17-hit parade. Co-league MVP Jayden Taitano drove in two runs. Bannias (double) scored three runs.
Paul Carpenter's Michael Klingensmith threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the victory.
O's Jake Shope and Jayden Walker (two runs) each collected two hits. Shope drove home four runs, and Walker scored twice. Colton Cornell homered and drove in two runs, and Branden Kanick scored three runs. Landon DiBeradin doubled.
Saturday
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, Mainline Pharmacy 2: Two hits apiece from Andrew Weaver and Bryce McCleester aided Martella’s Pharmacy as it evened its best-of-5 series with Mainline Pharmacy a 1-all thanks to a win at Roxbury Park. Weaver swatted a home run for Marcella’s Pharmacy while McCleester drive in two runs.
Starter Aidan Layton fanned 10 Mainline Pharmacy batters while picking up the win.
Alex Glumac and Seita Shiratori each had two hits in defeat.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, O 5: Aiden Dunlap, Billy Perroz and Jayden Taitano each provided run-scoring singles in a pivotal five-run ninth inning as the Capital Advisors took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series.
Dunlap finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs. Jace Cappelinni and Tim Quinn (two RBIs) each added two knocks. Noah Sweeney scored twice, and Nick Fleming doubled. Jacob Bazala allowed one unearned run in two innings of relief to earn the victory. Starter Nate Davis fanned six batters over six innings.
Corey Cavalier's RBI single in the eighth tied the game at 4-all for O. Kolson DeSocio (two RBIs and a home run) and Jayden Walker both provided three hits. Landon DiBeradin contributed two knocks.
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Sunday
St. Michael 3, Philipsburg 2: In Somerset, Andrew Miko struck out six batters in a complete-game victory as the Saints handed Philipsburg its second loss of the season and improved to 1-1 in Pool B play.
Devin Kreger’s RBI single cut St. Michael’s deficit down to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Two runs came around to score on a ball Tyler Orris hit to shortstop, ruled as an error.
Miko threw 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes, and tossed first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 27 batters he faced.
Kreger led St. Michael (15-8) with two knocks.
Philipsburg’s Gustkey homered in the top of the first. Nathan Coudriet provided an RBI single in the second. Parker White provided two hits, including a double. Brandon Hahn added a two-bagger.
Saturday
Bedford 5, Beech Creek 3: In Bedford, the host Hurricanes plated single runs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings with three hits and two runs scored by Matt Whysong leading the way in a win over Beech Creek. Whysong was the only Bedford batter with two hits while Calvin Iseminger had two RBIs.
Nate Helms and Ty Houtz each had two hits for Beech Creek, which pulled within a run in the sixth before the Hurricanes tacked on insurance a half-inning later.
Bushy Run 8, St. Michael 5: In Everett, the Saints held a five-run lead in the third inning, but could not add any more to their ledger as Westmoreland County squad Bushy Run scored eight unanswered runs – with four in the sixth – to pull out a victory on Saturday.
Gavin Good had two doubles and chased in three runs for Bushy Run, which saw Charles Fontana and Tyler Freas each push in two RBIs.
St. Michael, which did not record an extra-base hit, saw Luke Scarton and Dylan Kundrod each post two hits with Kundrod and Hunter Forcellini each driving in two runs.
Prospect League
Saturday
Kings 7, Mill Rats 5: A two-run double by Matt Mercer in the top of the ninth gave Champion City its second straight victory over Johnstown in a Prospect League matchup at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
With the game tied at 5, Mercer, who had previously been 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, sent a line drive into the left-center field gap to score two runners and put the Kings ahead for good.
Johnstown left a total of 12 runners on base, including stranding the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings with opportunities to take the lead. The Mill Rats also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the first.
Tim Crum took the loss in relief for the Mill Rats after surrendering three runs over two innings. Starting pitcher Will Knight earned a no-decision, tossing seven innings while giving up four runs on nine hits. Knight struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Jake Casey and Pete Capobianco each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mill Rats, with Capobianco scoring twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.