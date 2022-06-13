Johnstown Collegiate League
O 12, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 2: Jayden Walker went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs as O handed the Capital Advisors their first loss of the season in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
O led 7-0 after the fourth inning and pulled within one game of first-place Paul Carpenter in the standings.
O’s Corey Cavalier and Connor Helm (three runs) each provided three hits. Cavalier doubled and drove in two runs. Jayke Saiani added two hits. Colton Cornell and Branden Kanick (three runs) each doubled.
Lance Westover allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Paul Carpenter’s Lucca Baccari provided two hits. Aiden Dunlap homered, and Noah Sweeney doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 7: A five-run six inning helped the Capital Advisors prevail at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter’s Aiden Dunlap drove in four runs. Nick Fleming and Zach Seaman provided one double apiece. Sam Contacos and Jayden Taitano each scored two runs. Cameron DePalma pitched the final 3 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Martella’s Jared Dowey went 2-for-2 with two runs adn an RBI. Brycen Rearick added a double and two RBIs. Bryce McCleester and Andrew Weaver each drove in two runs.
Mainline Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 5: At Roxbury Park, Aidan Shepard had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs, and Lenny Piccini had two hits and a run scored as Mainline Pharmacy beat Laurel Auto Group.
Garrett Prosper smacked a home run, and Josh Ulery and Alex Glumac each hit a double for Mainline Pharmacy.
Zach Letso had two hits, and Grant Dowden had a double for Laurel Auto Group.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 6, St. Michael 4: In Hollidaysburg, Zac Barton, Joe Bukosky and Landon Perry each had two hits as the hosts beat the Saints in a tight contest.
Barton and Bukosky each hit a triple, and Matt Smith, Perry and Bryce Mortellacci each had a double for Hollidaysburg.
Colby Rearick produced three hits to pace St. Michael. Andrew Miko doubled and drove in a run.
