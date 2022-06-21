Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
O 10, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Jake Shope blasted a grand slam in a six-run seventh inning as O topped Mainline Pharmacy at Roxbury Park.
Shope finished with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Connor Helm and Branden Kanick each provided two hits. Kanick scored three runs, homered and drove in two runs. Helm doubled two times and scored twice.
Brandon Robaugh struck out four batters over 32/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.
Alex Glumac and Logan Webb each provided two hits and a run scored. Camden Moors doubled and plated two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 0: Jared Dowey provided two hits, three stolen bases and two runs at the plate and struck out six batters and scattered two knocks over six shutout frames to lead Martella’s to victory over Laurel Auto Group at Roxbury Park.
Garrett Greco launched a three-run homer in the fifth as Martella’s tallied five runs in the frames.
Martella’s Bryce McCleester provided an RBI double.
Josh Miller and Brady Yard each singled for Laurel Auto Group.
Monday
Mainline Pharmacy 9, Laurel Auto Group 6: Josh Reynolds homered and finished with two hits and two RBIs as Mainline came back to defeat Laurel Auto group in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Reynolds also doubled.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Matt Lingenfelter struck out three batters and allowed one run over three innings to earn the victory. Alex Glumac, Sullivan Schueltz and Josh Ulery each contributed two hits. Aidan Shephard doubled and finished with two hits and two runs.
Garrett Prosper tripled and scored.
Laurel Auto Group’s Nick Roell went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Josh Miller and Brady Yard each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Yard doubled, and Miller tripled. Ryan Bushey provided two hits and two runs.
Chris Hasse struck out seven batters over five innings.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, O 2: Sam Contacos homered and drove in two runs as the Capital Advisors prevailed in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter’s Lucca Baccari added two hits, including a double. Jordan Sabol (double), Zach Seaman and Noah Sweeney each plated one runner.
Tim Quinn stole two bases.
Nate Davis struck out four batters and allowed two runs over four innings to earn the victory. Jacob Bazala fanned five batters and permitted one hit in a three-inning save.
Landon DiBeradin led O with two hits, including a double. Branden Kanick hit a solo home run, and Kolson DeSocio drove in a run.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Tuesday
Bedford 4, Northern Cambria 3: In Northern Cambria, the Hurricanes scored three runs in the top of the seventh to escape with a victory.
Calvin Iseminger’s RBI double in the seventh gave Bedford a 4-3 lead. Andrew Lazor’s RBI infield single tied the game up. Iseminger and Lazor each produced two hits, and Nate Whysong scored twice.
Northern Cambria’s Tanner Trybus drove in a run, and Evan Wiewiora doubled. Vinny Chirdon struck out 12 batters over 62/3 innings.
Monday
Bedford 15, Richland 4 (5): Garrett Emerick and Matt Whysong each supplied three hits to lead the Hurricanes over the 56ers at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
Emerick doubled and scored twice. Whysong provided two runs and two RBIs. Bedford’s Jesse Chamberlain added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Quincy Swaim contributed two runs and two RBIs. Calvin Iseminger added two hits and two stolen bases.
Bedford’s Andrew Lazor scored three runs and produced two hits, and Dalton Shaw netted three runs and two RBIs.
Richland’s Joe Reynolds provided two hits. Luke Raho scored twice, and Elijah Thomas tripled.
Claysburg 11, St. Michael 5: In St. Michael, Britton Marko fanned four batters over four innings to earn the victory on the mound and went 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs to lead Claysburg over the Saints.
Claysburg’s Rowan Gorsuch added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Baron Dionis and Connor Jones each doubled.
Andrew Miko led St. Michael (6-3) with two hits, including a double. Colby Rearick stole a base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.