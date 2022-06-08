Baseball
American Legion
Cambria County League
Northern Cambria 6, Richland 2: Troy Misiura had two hits and two RBIs as visiting Northern Cambria tallied four in the fourth and two in the fifth on its way to a victory over Richland.
Ty Stawarz and Ian Fox each had two hits with Fox driving in Stawarz for runs in the second and fourth innings. Joe Reynolds fanned eight in the loss.
Hollidaysburg 6, St. Michael 4: In St. Michael, after trading four-run rallies with the Saints during the first inning, Hollidaysburg plated single runs in the third and fifth innings to scratch out a victory.
Nate Sell and Matt Smith each three hits with Sell chasing in three runs and Smith crossing the plate thrice. Reliever Corson Kensinger fanned 10 over five innings.
St. Michael was led at the plate by two-hit efforts from Andrew Miko and Tyler Orris.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Mainline Pharmacy 4, Laurel Auto Group 2: Alex Glumac’s RBI double in the seventh put Mainline Pharmacy ahead to stay as it topped Laurel Auto Group.
Garrett Starr struck out seven batters over his five innings on the mound for Mainline Pharmacy, which saw Glumac and Sullivan Schueltz each collect multiple hits.
Isaac Whysong had two hits and swatted a sixth-inning home run for Laurel Auto Group.
O 14, Martella’s Pharmacy 5: An 11-run outburst in the sixth inning gave O the advantage it needed to top Martella’s Pharmacy on Tuesday. Branden Kanick had three hits and four RBIs for O, which saw Connor Helm also collect three hits while scoring three runs.
Corey Cavalier had two hits and three RBIs in the victory as teammates Jayden Walker also picked up two knocks with two runs scored.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Brycen Rearick supplied two hits, a home run and four RBIs while Jared Dowey posted three hits.
Bryce McCleester also had two hits in the loss while pitcher Austin Lewis fanned 10 over five innings on the mound.
