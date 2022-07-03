Prospect League
Miners take two from Mill Rats: In Beckley, W.Va., the West Virginia Miners claimed both games of Sunday’s doubleheader defeating the Johnstown Mill Rats by scores of 2-1 and 13-10.
In Game 1, the Mill Rats grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Sam Mast plated Pete Capobianco with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Miners answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game with a run-scoring single and following up with a sacrifice bunt to take the lead. Johnstown had the opportunity to even the score in the seventh, getting runners on first and third with no outs, but were unable to push any runs across.
Randy Carlo was 2-for-3 with a double for the Mill Rats. JD Greeley took the loss after throwing six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six.
West Virginia then used a six-run eighth inning to erase a three-run deficit and earn a come-from behind victory in Game 2.
The Miners led 6-0 after one inning, to which the Mill Rats rallied to tie the game at six and eventually take a 10-7 lead in the top of the eighth.
Capobianco and Lukas Torres each tallied three hits to lead the Mill Rats, with Torres driving in three runs and scoring twice. Joe Alcorn had two hits and drove in two runs.
Eastern League
Scott, Curve pound Senators: In Altoona, Connor Scott launched his second home run of the season to aid Altoona’s offense as the Curve defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 on Sunday night at PNG Field.
The Curve scored five times in the first inning off left-hander Alex Troop. With runners on first and third, Brendt Citta lined a RBI single before Liover Peguero followed with a run-scoring single of his own in the next at-bat. Scott then followed with a three-run home run.
Curve starter Luis Ortiz tossed four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He gave up a two-run shot to Jackson Cluff in the third inning, his third home run of the season. Ortiz stuck out three batters and walked one. Jeff Passantino earned the win, his first of the season, in relief.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Sunday
Bedford 6, St. Michael 2: In Bedford, two RBIs apiece from Calvin Iseminger and Jesse Chamberlain paced the Hurricanes offense as they topped the Saints. Chamberlain had three hits for Bedford, which saw Dalton Shaw add two hits to the home team’s ledger.
Starting pitcher Nate Whysong fanned seven over four innings while allowing up one hit.
Josh Blanchetti’s two hits helped to pace the St. Michael attack while Dylan Kundrod drove in two runs.
Saturday
Bedford 10-11, Somerset 4-1: In Bedford, Joey Huxta had three hits and three RBIs while Dalton Shaw collected three hits as the Hurricanes opened their doubleheader sweep with a comfortable victory.
Bedford tallied six runs in the sixth to bury the Businessmen in the opener. Owen Taylor crossed the plate twice in the Game 1 win.
Somerset’s Christian Musser scored two of his team’s runs in the lid-lifter.
In Game 2, Trenten Mellott swatted a home run, had two hits and four RBIs as Bedford made quick work of Somerset in five innings. Trevor Weyandt had three hits and two RBIs while Shaw scored three times to go with his two hits. Calvin Iseminger also had two RBIs while Joey Huxta scored twice.
Simon McGuire scored the lone run for the Businessmen in the third.
