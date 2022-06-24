Prospect League
Mill Rats 5, Aviators 4: In Lafayette, Indiana, a three-run eighth inning propelled Johnstown to its second consecutive victory over Lafayette on Friday night.
In the eighth, Pete Capobianco was hit by a pitch and Randy Carlo IV followed with a single to lead off the inning. Chase Cromer then tripled down the right-field line to tie the game at 4-all. After the Aviators brought in a reliever, Cromer scored on a wild pitch in what would prove to be the winning run.
The Aviators went down in order in the eighth before threatening in the ninth. A one-out double put runners at second and third for Lafayette.
After Trevor Johnson flied out to center field, Mike Koszewski tried to score from third, but was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Brennan Murphy claimed the win for the Mill Rats after throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three while not allowing a walk.
Ryan Mintz took the loss for Lafayette after allowing four runs on six hits in 22/3 innings.
Cromer and Carlo each had two hits for the Mill Rats, with Cromer driving in two runs.
Johnstown Collegiate League
O 6, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Jake Bredl hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift O over Mainline Pharmacy at Roxbury Park.
Bredl finished 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Branden Kanick scored twice, and Connor Helm struck out two batters over 11/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.
Ty Ryen fanned six hitters in four innings of work.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Aidan Shephard hit a solo home run and scored twice.
Mainline Pharmacy led 3-2 entering the seventh inning. Luke Schrock punched out six hitters over six innings, permitting two runs.
American Legion
Cambria County League
St. Michael 11, Somerset 1 (5): In St. Michael, Andrew Miko fanned six batters over five innings and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Saints past the Businessmen.
St. Michael’s Josh Blanchetti finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Tyler Orris added two hits, while Dan Blanchetti and Dayton Maul each scored three runs.
Nolan Riggs drove in Somerset’s lone run.
