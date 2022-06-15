Prospect League
Mill Rats 6, Kings 5: In Springfield, Ohio, Johnstown snapped its eight-game losing streak after holding off Champion City on Wednesday night.
Johnstown held a 6-1 lead going to the bottom of the eighth. Champion City cut the lead to 6-3 after a Ben Stuart single, and then had the bases loaded with no outs. Gus Gregory walked and Nick Dolan plated a run with a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to one.
With the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out, Mill Rats pitcher Will Knight induced a strikeout and a soft lineout to second base to end the inning with Johnstown’s lead still intact.
Knight closed the door in the ninth by setting down the Kings in order to earn the save.
Knight threw two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits while striking out three.
Josh Cottrill claimed the win after throwing five innings, giving up one run on four hits while walking and striking out four.
Cottrill’s lone run allowed came in the bottom of the first when Ethan Krizen doubled home Dolan. After this, Cottrill put up four consecutive zeros on the scoreboard, as the Mill Rats’ offense began to come alive.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Johnstown scored runs in four consecutive frames to build its lead. Matt Santarelli tied the game with an RBI double and Chase Cromer followed with a run-scoring single to give the Mill Rats the lead they would never lose.
In the fifth, Jake Casey tallied an RBI double before Asher Corl scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Pete Capobianco capped off the Mill Rats’ scoring with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.
Mike Whiteherse led Johns- town offensively by compiling two hits, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Randy Carlo tallied two hits and an RBI.
American Legion
Cambria County League
St. Michael 15, Bedford 14: In St. Michael, the Saints went ahead to stay in the sixth when an error in the outfield led to two runs crossing the plate as the hosts rallied to claim a wild win over the Hurricanes.
St. Michael scored four runs in the sixth to answer a five-run Bedford rally that put the guests up 14-11. Bedford had scored six runs in the fifth to go up 9-6 six before St. Michael, which held a 6-3 lead before the offenses took charge, plated five of its own in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead.
Six Saints players – Josh Blanchetti, Andrew Miko, Jake Poldiak, Dylan Kundrod, Jeremy Burda and Dan Blanchetti – scored two runs apiece, while Miko, Devin Kreger and Tyler Orris each supplied two hits.
Dan Blanchetti’s three hits led the way for the Saints, who saw Colby Rearick, Miko, Kreger and Burda each drive in two runs.
Bedford’s Garrett Emerick and Christian Hinson each had three hits while Jesse Chamberlain and Andy Lazor both had a pair of knocks. Owen Taylor had three RBIs while Emerick and Joey Huxta each had two RBIs and scored twice. Nate Whysong crossed the plate three times in the loss.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Laurel Auto Group 3: Jared Dowey homered, scored two runs and plated five runs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over Laurel Auto Group at Roxbury Park.
Martella’s scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-all tie.
Garrett Greco went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Martella’s. Jack Pletcher fanned two batters over two shutout frames to earn the victory. Andrew Weaver doubled and scored twice. Martella’s Alec Petroff struck out four batters over five innings.
Laurel Auto Group’s Christian Zilli doubled and drove in two runs.
O 4, Mainline Pharmacy 1: Connor Helm tripled and drove in three runs in the top of the seventh inning to help O prevail in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O scored all four of its runs in the seventh. Mainline Pharmacy led 1-0 after the fourth inning.
O’s Lance Westover went 2-for-2, and Branden Kanick plated a run. Ty Ryen fanned seven batters over 32/3 innings.
Branson Scarantine earned the victory tossing 21/3 scoreless frames.
Travis Keister recorded the save.
Alex Glumac recorded Mainline Pharmacy’s lone hit, and Camden Moors scored.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Seth Shuey struck out six batters over six shutout innings.
Tuesday
Laurel Auto Group 5, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: Ryan Bushey went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as Laurel Auto prevailed in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group’s Jace Irvin drove in two runs, and Will Miller doubled and scored twice.
Christian Zilli struck out seven batters and allowed three runs over six innings. Adam Ford notched the save in the seventh.
Brycen Rearick went 2-for-4 with a double for Martella’s.
Jack Pletcher doubled, and Tyler Alexander fanned eight batters over four relief innings.
