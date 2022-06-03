Prospect League
Johnstown 6, Champion City 2: In Springfield, Ohio, the Mill Rats fended off a late-inning threat to help defeat the Kings on Friday night.
Mill Rats pitchers Josh Cottrill and Andrew Kribbs combined to hold Champion City scoreless for the first seven innings. Cottrill started the game, throwing four shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. After Kribbs cruised through three frames, the Kings loaded the bases and scored twice off of a hit by pitch and an RBI single in the eighth with one out.
J.D. Greeley came out of the bullpen and got out of the jam by recording the final two outs, and then closed the door in the ninth.
Johnstown tallied at least 10 hits as a team for the second consecutive game.
The Mill Rats also swiped five bases and are up to 11 steals through two contests. Mike Whiteherse, Matt Santarelli and Jake Casey each recorded two hits. Joe Alcorn and Lukas Torres both doubled, with Torres also scoring two runs. Santarelli stole two bases.
The Mill Rats grabbed an early lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first, courtesy of an RBI single by Santarelli and a fielder’s choice from Chase Cromer.
Johnstown then tallied runs in three consecutive innings, with Sam Mast tallying an RBI single in the fifth, Casey launching a two-run home run in the sixth and Alcorn bringing in a run with a seventh-inning base knock. Casey’s round-tripper was the first for Johnstown on the season.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 1, “O” 0: Bryce McCleester drove in the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning as the hosts prevailed in a shutout at Roxbury Park.
Martella’s Jared Dowey and Alec Petroff combined on the four-hit shutout. Dowey fanned seven batters over five innings, and Petroff punched out a pair to earn the save.
Martella’s Garrett Greco finished with two hits, including a double, three stolen bases and a run scored.
O’s Branden Kanick and Jayden Walker each doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 3, Mainline Pharmacy 0: Roman Gill and Nate Davis combined on a four-hit shutout, while the Capital Advisors prevailed without registering a knock in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter drew 11 walks, including 10 in the first three frames. The Capital Advisors tallied all three runs in the third inning.
Lucca Bacaari, Connor Bannias and Jace Cappelinni each drove in a run. Gill fanned six batters over five frames for the victory. Davis compiled two strikeouts in a two-inning save.
Four different Mainline Pharmacy players recorded a hit.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, Laurel Auto Group 0 (6): Luke Treloar fanned five batters over five shutout frames, while Tim Quinn and Noah Sweeney contributed two hits and two RBIs apiece as the Capital Advisors prevailed in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Quinn homered for Paul Carpenter, which led 7-0 after the second inning. Sweeney doubled, tripled and scored twice.
Zach Seaman added two hits, including a double. Lucca Bacarri also doubled.
Laurel Auto Group’s Luke Scarton went 2-for-2.
American Legion
St. Michael 5, Northern Cambria 0: In St. Michael, Jake Poldiak fired a three-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the Saints to victory.
The right-hander threw 59 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
Poldiak, who added a double and RBI at the plate, struck out three and walked two.
St. Michael’s Andrew Miko finished with two hits and an RBI. Tyler Orris stole two bases and scored once.
Northern Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon, Troy Misiura and Isaac Westrick each contributed a single. Chirdon struck out seven batters over 51/3 innings.
