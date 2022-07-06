Prospect League
Paints 10, Mill Rats 3: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Chillicothe took advantage of six Johnstown errors to prevail on Wednesday night.
Though nine of Chillicothe’s 10 runs were earned, the Paints utilized multiple throwing errors to extend innings and get runners in scoring position. Chillicothe pounded out 14 hits to keep pressure on the Mill Rats defense.
The Paints tallied runs in four out of five frames from the second to the sixth inning to build a 5-0 lead.
Johnstown tallied a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Sam Mast that broke the shutout, but Chillicothe answered with three runs in the bottom half to blow the game open.
Chillicothe scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 10-2 before Johnstown added one more score in the ninth to set the final.
Four Paints hitters had multiple base knocks, with Tim Orr and Mike Sprockett leading the way with three a piece.
Chillicothe starter Gino Sabatine earned his second win of the season against the Mill Rats after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out eight.
J.D. Greeley recorded three of the Mill Rats’ seven hits, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Joe Alcorn and Sam Mast each drove in a run. Josh Cottrill took the loss on the mound for Johnstown (13-20, 1-1 second half).
Johnstown Collegiate League
Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8, Mainline Pharmacy 7: In Cresson, Noah Sweeney scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a triple in the bottom of the seventh at Mount Aloysius College to lead the Capital Advisors to victory.
Paul Carpenter right-hander Jacob Bazala fanned five batters over three scoreless innings to earn the victory. Jayden Taitano went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Aiden Dunlap finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Connor Bannias doubled and drove in a run.
Josh Ulery led Mainline Pharmacy with two hits and a stolen base. Seita Shiratori and Justin Turcovsky each plated two runs, and Sullivan Schueltz scored twice.
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, O 0: Michael Marinchak and Jared Dowey combined on a one-hitter to lead Martella’s Pharmacy to victory at Roxbury Park.
Marinchak permitted just one single and struck out five batters over five innings. Dowey fanned five hitters in two frames.
Martella’s Jake Felton drove in two runs, and Garrett Greco scored twice. Bryce McCleester drove in a run.
The Pharmacy scored three runs in the sixth to break open a 2-0 game.
Christian Kubacka recorded O’s lone hit.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 16, Hollidaysburg 1 (4): In Bedford, Calvin Iseminger drove in four runs on two hits and Dalton Shaw provided three knocks and three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes to victory.
Shaw scored three runs and homered.
Iseminger tripled and scored twice for the Hurricanes, who tallied seven runs in the fourth to break open a 9-1 contest.
Bedford’s Ty Decker and Trevor Weyandt (two runs) each contributed two hits. Andrew Lazor drove in two runs and scored a pair.
Bedford’s Trenten Mellott struck out seven batters and allowed one run over 31/3 innings.
Hollidaysburg’s Landon Perry hit a solo home run in the third inning.
