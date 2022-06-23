Prospect League
Mill Rats 5, Paints 3: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Johnstown scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to edge Chillicothe on Thursday, ending a four-game losing streak.
The Mill Rats carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth after a strong performance from starting pitcher Mark Edeburn, who struck out 10 batters over the first seven frames. With one out, Santrel Farmer hammered a solo home run off of reliever Sean Furlong to tie the game.
Johnstown answered right back in the ninth. After a leadoff double by Asher Corl and Mack Higuchi getting hit by a pitch, the Mill Rats had runners on first and second with one out. Lukas Torres then hit into a fielder’s choice, which pinch-runner D.J. Alexander used to score from second base to put his team ahead 4-3. Pete Capobianco’s RBI double gave the Mill Rats an insurance run.
In the bottom half, Furlong quickly retired the first two hitters, but then gave up back-to-back hits, with the latter being a double. However, Mill Rats left fielder Torres played the double off the wall and fired a strike to Capobianco, who relayed the ball to the plate to cut down Mike Sprockett to end the game.
Furlong claimed the win in relief after throwing two innings.
Cruz McFadden took the loss after surrendering the ninth-inning runs. Edeburn allowed two runs on four hits. Edeburn retired Chillicothe in order in four separate frames.
The Mill Rats, who totaled just seven hits in their previous two games, compiled 12 against the Paints. Johnstown also put the leadoff man on base in seven of the nine innings. Higuchi was 3-for-3. Corl and Randy Carlo each tallied two hits. Capobianco drove in two runs.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Austin Lewis struck out seven batters over 52/3 innings and Jared Dowey added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Martella’s over Mainline at Roxbury Park.
Martella’s Tyler Alexander added two hits. Garrett Greco (two stolen bases) and Jack Pletcher each scored twice, and Alec Petroff tossed 11/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Aidan Shephard went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Camden Moors doubled.
