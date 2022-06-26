Prospect League
Sunday
Paints 5, Mill Rats 4: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Chillicothe pinch-hitter Connor Ashby walked to force in what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the hosts defeated Johnstown.
Mill Rats reliever Josh Cottrill entered the game in the eighth inning, and had runners on first and second with two outs after inducing two popouts. Nate Dorinsky reached on an infield single to load the bases. Ashby walked on four pitches to drive in the go-ahead run before Cottrill got Cameron Bowen to fly out to left on the next pitch.
Paints reliever Brett Carson struck out the Mill Rats side in order in the ninth to close out the game. Carson earned the win after throwing three innings without allowing a hit. He walked one and struck out five.
Cottrill was tagged with the loss.
The Mill Rats grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Joe Alcorn scored on a wild pitch.
Chillicothe answered with two runs in the bottom half on a Dorinsky single and Mike Sprockett grounding into a fielder’s choice.
Jake Casey put the Mill Rats back in front 3-2 with a two-run home run to center field in the top of the second.
Chillicothe scored twice more in the bottom half when Bowen and Santrel Farmer both scored on wild pitches.
Chillicothe held a 4-3 lead until the top of the sixth when Lukas Torres came home on a wild pitch to tie the game. Alcorn, Torres and Casey each tallied two hits for the Mill Rats.
Saturday
Mill Rats 8, Aviators 4 (11): In Lafayette, Indiana, a four-run 11th inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Pete Capobianco, propelled Johnstown to victory over Lafayette Aviators.
After the Mill Rats stranded the winning run at third base following a one-out triple by Jake Casey in the 10th inning, Johnstown made up for the fault in its next at-bat. An error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs in the 11th for the Mill Rats.
The next batter, Capobianco, laced a shot into the left-center field gap to clear the bases and put Johnstown ahead. Randy Carlo IV followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Mill Rats a four-run lead.
In the bottom half, the Aviators loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate, but Will Knight, who was in his fourth inning of relief, induced a groundout to end the game.
Knight claimed the win after allowing one run on five hits. He entered the game with the Mill Rats leading 4-3 in the eighth, but gave up the tying run after the Aviators hit three consecutive singles with two outs. Knight closed the contest with three consecutive scoreless frames.
Despite striking out 18 times, Johnstown was effective on the basepaths, swiping eight bags, and getting key hits. Chase Cromer gave the Mill Rats a 4-3 lead in the seventh with a two-out, two-run single.
Capobianco and Lukas Torres each drove in two runs for the Mill Rats. Casey tallied two hits.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 5, St. Michael 3: In Hollidaysburg, the hosts scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat the Saints in a game that was suspended after the first inning on Wednesday.
Four different Hollidaysburg players drove in one run each. Joe Levri doubled, and Zac Barton scored twice.
St. Michael's Kirk Bearjar hit a solo home run and scored twice. Tyler Orris doubled. The Saints (7-4) led 2-1 after the top of the fourth.
