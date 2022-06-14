Johnstown Collegiate League
Tuesday
Mainline Pharmacy 11, Laurel Auto Group 3: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Alex Glumac went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Garrett Starr pitched five innings without allowing an earned run and striking out nine in Mainline Pharmacy’s victory over Laurel Auto Group.
Lenny Piccini doubled and drove in two runs. Camden Moors and Evan Becquet each drove in a pair. Becquet had two hits.
Brady Yard and Landin Bennett each doubled for Laurel Auto Group.
Laurel Auto Group 5, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: Ryan Bushey went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as Laurel Auto prevailed in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group’s Jace Irvin drove in two runs, and Will Miller doubled and scored twice. Christian Zilli struck out seven batters and allowed three runs over six innings. Adam Ford notched the save in the seventh.
Brycen Rearick went 2-for-4 with a double for Martella’s. Jack Pletcher doubled, and Tyler Alexander fanned eight batters over four relief innings.
Monday
O 12, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 2: Jayden Walker went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs as O handed the Capital Advisors their first loss of the season in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
O led 7-0 after the fourth inning and pulled within one game of first-place Paul Carpenter in the standings.
O’s Corey Cavalier and Connor Helm (three runs) each provided three hits. Cavalier doubled and drove in two runs. Jayke Saiani added two hits. Colton Cornell and Branden Kanick (three runs) each doubled.
Lance Westover allowed one run over 42/3 innings to earn the victory.
Paul Carpenter’s Lucca Baccari provided two hits. Aiden Dunlap homered, and Noah Sweeney doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 7: A five-run six inning helped the Capital Advisors prevail at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter’s Aiden Dunlap drove in four runs. Nick Fleming and Zach Seaman provided one double apiece. Sam Contacos and Jayden Taitano each scored two runs. Cameron DePalma pitched the final 32/3 innings to earn the victory.
Martella’s Jared Dowey went 2-for-2 with two runs adn an RBI. Brycen Rearick added a double and two RBIs. Bryce McCleester and Andrew Weaver each drove in two runs.
Mainline Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 5: At Roxbury Park, Aidan Shephard had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs, and Lenny Piccini had two hits and a run scored as Mainline Pharmacy beat Laurel Auto Group.
Garrett Prosper smacked a home run, and Josh Ulery and Alex Glumac each hit a double for Mainline Pharmacy.
Zach Letso had two hits, and Grant Dowden had a double for Laurel Auto Group.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Tuesday
Bedford 6, Richland 2: At Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Andrew Lazor went 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Hurricanes over the 56ers.
Bedford’s Quincy Swaim provided two hits, and Garrett Emerick drove in a pair of runs and struck out eight batters over 41/3 innings to earn the victory.
Richland’s Nate Conrad and Elijah Thomas each doubled.
Monday
Hollidaysburg 6, St. Michael 4: In Hollidaysburg, Zac Barton, Joe Bukosky and Landon Perry each had two hits as the hosts beat the Saints in a tight contest.
Barton and Bukosky each hit a triple, and Matt Smith, Perry and Bryce Mortellacci each had a double for Hollidaysburg.
Colby Rearick produced three hits to pace St. Michael.
Andrew Miko doubled and drove in a run.
Prospect League
Kings 20, Mill Rats 3 (7): In Springfield, Ohio, Johnstown dropped its eighth consecutive contest after falling to Champion City on Tuesday night.
The Mill Rats fell behind early and never recovered. The Kings capitalized on eight errors, along with nine walks and five hit batsmen by Johnstown pitchers.
Champion City scored in every inning except the first, tallying four, four, two, five and five runs, respectively, in the five frames that followed. The Kings needed just 11 hits to cruise to their shortened victory. Of their 20 runs, only 10 were earned.
The Kings led 15-0 through five innings before the Mill Rats got on the board with two runs in the top of the sixth. Andrew Kribbs tallied an RBI single and Jake Casey came home from third on a balk. J.D. Greeley rounded off Johnstown’s scoring with a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Greeley topped Johnstown offensively, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. Kribbs, Matt Santarelli, Pete Capobianco and Sam Mast each added singles. Starter Christian Hack took the loss on the mound after throwing just 12/3 innings, allowing four runs (zero earned) on two hits. Hack walked two.
Connor Lockwood claimed the win after throwing six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking zero and striking out 10. Tyler Wynkoop closed the door in the seventh by striking out two more batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.