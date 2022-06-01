Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 3, O 2: John Luke Bailey struck out two batters and went the distance to help the visitors prevail at Roxbury Park on Wednesday.
Bailey threw 53 of his 85 pitches for strikes.
Laurel Auto Group’s Cam Colwell went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Grant Dowden chipped in two runs while scoring and driving in one run.
Laurel Auto scored twice in the second inning to lead 3-0. O responded with single runs in the fourth and seventh frames.
O’s Aaron Alakson and Jayden Walker each hit solo home runs. Colton Cornell struck out six batters over three shutout innings in relief.
American Legion
Tuesday
St. Michael 9, Homer City 0: In St. Michael, Kirk Bearjar and Josh Blanchetti each went 3-for-4 and Luke Scarton homered and drove in three runs as the Saints prevailed.
Bearjar doubled twice and scored two runs.
Blanchetti doubled and scored twice, and Tyler Orris went 2-for-3. Andrew Miko scored two runs
Jeremy Burda, Dan Blanchetti, Colby Rearick and Bearjar combined on the four-hitter and struck out 12 batters collectively.
Homer City’s Caleb Gittings and Owen Saiani both tripled.
