Johnstown Collegiate League
Laurel Auto Group 2, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 1: Chris Hasse struck out four batters and needed just 80 pitches to earn the complete-game victory as Laurel Auto Group topped the Capital Advisors in the late game at Roxbury Park on Wednesday.
Laurel Auto Group’s Josh Little went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Will Miller added two hits, and Jax Miller drove in the eventual game-winning run with a fifth-inning single.
Paul Carpenter’s Aiden Dunlap went 3-for-3, and Jayden Taitano added two hits. Roman Gill allowed two runs and struck out six batters over 41/3 innings.
Mainline Pharmacy 11, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6: Alex Glumac, Josh Reynolds and Seita Shiratori each provided three hits to lead Mainline Pharmacy over the Capital Advisors in the early game at Roxbury Park.
Shiratori contributed a double, four runs scored and two RBIs. Reynolds and Josh Ulery (two hits) each drove in three runs, and Garrett Prosper plated two runs. Glumac scored four runs, and Luke Schrock fanned four batters over 62/3 innings to earn the victory.
Paul Carpenter’s Connor Bannias, Aiden Dunlap, Tim Quinn (three RBIs) and Jayden Taitano each homered. Bannias (two runs) and Dunlap provided two hits apiece.
Martella’s Pharmacy 14, O 1 (5): In Cresson, Austin Lewis fanned four batters over five strong innings and Zach Ramach led the 14-hit attack with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with five RBIs to lead Martella’s over O at Mount Aloysius College.
Martella’s Jake Felton finished 2-for-2 with a walk, three runs and four RBIs. Garrett Greco stole three bases and went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two walks. Brycen Rearick collected two hits and three RBIs, and Troy Emert added two knocks. Jared Dowey and Andrew Weaver each scored twice.
O’s Colton Cornell drove in his team’s lone run.
Tuesday
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, Mainline Pharmacy 1: In Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Jared Dowey struck out nine batters in four innings of relief as Martella’s beat Mainline Pharmacy.
Dowey and Jake Felton each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy. Felton drove in a run. Martella’s starter Michael Marinchak struck out five batters in three innings.
Garrett Prosper and Alex Glumac each had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Wednesday
Somerset 11, St. Michael 7: In Somerset, the Businessmen tallied six runs over their final two at-bats to defeat the Saints.
Somerset’s Aiden VanLenten went 3-for-3 with a double. Callen Miller (double) and Owen Miller (two doubles and three RBIs) both provided two hits and two runs scored. Nolan Riggs scored twice, and Lane Lambert doubled and plated three runs. Somerset’s Hunter Krotzer went five innings to earn the victory.
St. Michael’s Kirk Bearjar, Dan Blanchetti, Devin Kreger and Colby Rearick each supplied two hits. Kreger doubled, homered and drove in four runs. Bearjar doubled, scored twice and plated two runs, and Tyler Orris scored three runs.
Tuesday
Claysburg 3-7, Richland 2-12: In Claysburg, the 56ers rebounded from an extra-inning loss in the first game to defeat Claysburg in the second contest.
In the second contest, Richland’s Joe Reynolds finished 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Luke Raho (two runs), Carson Reckner (two RBIs) and Kyler Smith (two runs and two RBIs) each contributed two knocks.
Claysburg’s Ben Kormanski went 3-for-4 with two runs and two doubles. Dantae Emerick finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Rowan Gorsuch scored twice, and Ty Stawarz drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs.
Richland’s Ian Fox went six innings and earned the victory.
In the first game, Claysburg’s Gorsuch (double) and Aiden Simpson each supplied two hits. Claysburg prevailed on an error by the third baseman to score Emerick in the bottom of the eighth.
Raho went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and RBI. Reynolds struck out two batters and scatters six hits over 72/3 innings.
Monday
Claysburg 8, St. Michael 6: In St. Michael, Dantae Emerick allowed one run and struck out seven batters over four innings on the mound and also went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs to lead the visitors over the Saints.
Claysburg’s Kyle Klotz added two hits, including a double.
The Saints scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Claysburg held on.
St. Michael’s Dan Blanchetti, Josh Blanchetti (three RBIs), Tyler Orris (two runs) and Colby Rearick (two stolen bases) each supplied two hits.
