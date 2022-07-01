Eastern League
Curve 6, Senators 0: In Altoona, Aaron Shortridge, Dillon Peters, Duane Underwood Jr. and Tyler Samaniego combined for a two-hit shutout as Altoona defeated Harrisburg on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was the second shutout win of the season for the Curve and first at home. Shortridge made his second start for Altoona and delivered four scoreless frames, allowing no hits and striking out three. Peters followed for the next two innings in his second MLB rehab appearance this week. He allowed the first hit of the game with two outs in the fifth and struck out two batters while allowing a hit.
Underwood tossed a hitless frame with two strikeouts in his third appearance with Altoona on rehab this season.
Samaniego finished the contest with two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Andres Alvarez hit his 11th home run of the season – a two-run shot in the second inning off Senators starter Ronald Herrera.
The Curve recorded five hits in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to cap off the offense.
Prospect League
Paints 2, Mill Rats 1: In Chillicothe, Ohio, a pair of early solo home runs did the trick for Chillicothe in a tightly contested win over Johnstown.
Santrel Farmer homered in the first, and Hunter Klotz followed up in the second inning with a solo shot of his own, pushing the hosts to a 2-0 lead.
The Mill Rats got their run in the seventh as Jake Casey tripled before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Lukas Torres.
Johnstown got the tying run to second base in the ninth, but couldn’t solve Paints reliever Brett Carlson, who fanned Andrew Kribbs to close out Chillicothe’s second straight win over the Mill Rats.
Mill Rats starter Mark Edeburn gave up six hits and both Paints runs during his four innings. Will Knight allowed just one hit over four innings of relief.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Laurel Auto Group 3, Mainline Pharmacy 1: Three runs in the fourth inning helped Laurel Auto Group slip past Mainline Pharmacy on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Nick Roell and Cam Colwell each had two hits to pace the Laurel Auto attack while pitcher John Luke Bailey went the distance, allowing just five hits.
A Brady Yard home run highlighted the Laurel Auto Group rally in the fourth.
Josh Ulery had three of Mainline Pharmacy’s five hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.