Johnstown Collegiate League
O 18, Laurel Auto Group 3 (5): Colton Cornell and Branden Kanick each homered twice as they both went 4-for-4 to lead O to a lopsided victory at Roxbury Park on Friday.
Cornell doubled, scored three runs and plated eight runs. Kanick stole a base, scored four runs and drove in three runs.
O’s Kolson DeSocio went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs. Jake Shope added two runs, two runs and two RBIs. Landon DiBeradin and Jayke Saiani each came around to score twice. Corey Cavalier plated two runners.
O’s Brandon Robaugh gave up two runs and went four innings to earn the victory.
Laurel Auto Group’s Cam Colwell went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Will Miller and Christian Zilli (one RBI) each doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 13, Laurel Auto Group 1 (5): Tim Quinn and Noah Sweeney each provided three hits as the Capital Advisors prevailed in the late game at Roxbury Park.
Sweeney doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in three. Quinn homered, scored three runs and plated three runs.
Paul Carpenter’s Jordan Sabol added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Sam Contacos homered and delivered two RBIs.
Paul Carpenter hurler Tyler Dancu fanned eight batters over four innings to earn the victory.
Laurel Auto Group’s Christian Zilli blasted a solo home run in the first.
Thursday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 4, Martella’s Pharmacy 1: Roman Gill fanned five batters and allowed one unearned run over five innings to lead the Capital Advisors to victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter’s Lucca Baccari and Jackson Kozlovac each supplied two hits. Jayden Taitano doubled and plated two runs. Connor Bannias drove in a run. Tim Quinn doubled, and Jake Kramer fanned two batters over the final two frames for the save.
Martella’s Alec Petroff struck out six batters over four innings. Jake Felton doubled and scored his team’s lone run.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 12, Northern Cambria 2 (5): In Bedford, Matt Whysong went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs, two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Hurricanes to victory.
Bedford’s Andrew Lazor launched a grand slam. Joey Huxta went 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Mickle struck out four and allowed two unearned runs over five frames. Trevor Weyandt stole three bases.
Northern Cambria’s Troy Misiura and Brandon Yeoman each drove in a run, and Owen Bougher doubled.
