BASEBALL
Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
O 9, Laurel Auto Group 2: Corey Cavalier had two hits and four RBIs while Jake Bredl chased in two more as O downed Laurel Auto Group at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Bredl, Kolson DeSocio and Jayden Walker each had two hits, with DeSocio and Walker each scoring three times. O jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Ryan Bushey’s two hits set the pace for Laurel Auto Group.
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 3, Mainline Pharmacy 2: Jared Dowey had two hits and drove in all three of Martella’s Pharmacy’s runs with a home run in the second in a win over Mainline Pharmacy at Roxbury Park.
Zach Ramach also had two hits in the victory while Kyle Glass scattered six hits in a complete-game effort.
Josh Reynolds had two hits and swatted a home run for Mainline Pharmacy.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Monday
Hollidaysburg 11, Richland 6: Visiting Hollidaysburg plated seven runs in the fifth inning, grabbing a 9-5 lead and eventually pulled away to drop Richland. Bryce Martellacci’s four RBIs led Hollidaysburg, which also received four hits and two runs scored from Nate Sell. Gabe Herman also drove in two runs while Martellacci and Joe Bukosky each had two hits.
Luke Raho’s two RBIs paced a Richland attack that posted three hits. Richland starter Cole Struck fanned five over his four innings on the mound.
Prospect League
Tuesday
Aviators 6, Mill Rats 5: In Lafayette, Indiana, a sacrifice fly by Ethan Bedgood in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the go-ahead run as the Lafayette Aviators defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats (4-2).
With the score tied at 5, Drew Behling led off the home half of the eighth with a triple over the head of Jake Casey in center field. Bedgood brought home Behling just two pitches later with a fly ball to left field to put Lafayette in front.
Connor Fries followed by pitching with a scoreless ninth to earn the save, setting down the Mill Rats in order while recording two strikeouts. Drew Switzer claimed the win on the mound for the Aviators after throwing two scoreless innings of relief. Johnstown’s Sean Furlong took the loss.
Seven different Mill Rats recorded one hit in the contest. Casey doubled and scored twice. Lukas Torres drove in two runs. Mack Higuchi, Sam Mast and Chase Cromer each chipped in an RBI.
Monday
Mill Rats 10, Kings 8 (10): In Springfield, Ohio, down by four runs in the top of the ninth, the Johnstown Mill Rats rallied to force extra innings and scored twice in the 10th to beat the Champion City Kings.
Johnstown’s four-run ninth-inning rally came on just one hit, as Lukas Torres drew a bases-loaded walk, Joe Alcorn scored on a wild pitch and Matt Santarelli delivered a game-tying two-out, two-run single.
In the 10th inning, Justin Kapuscinski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Mill Rats ahead, and Torres had a sacrifice fly to tack on an insurance run.
Alcorn had three hits and Casey and Matt Santarelli had a pair each to lead the Mill Rats.
Santarelli and Torres drove in three runs apiece.
Johnstown batters hit home runs to lead off three consecutive innings – Casey in the fifth, D.J. Alexander in the sixth and Andrew Kribbs in the seventh.
The Mill Rats had recorded just one home run across their first four games of the season.
Will Knight threw 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Mill Rats, allowing three hits, striking out four and walking one.
Alex Ryan went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead Champion City. Ethan Krizen, J.R. Heavilin and Jayson Zmejkoski also had multiple hits apiece for the Kings.
Eastern League
Curve, Fightin Phils opener washed out: In Reading, the Altoona Curve and Reading Fightin Phils were postponed due to rain on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, with Game 1 beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The two teams have not met since the 2019 season, where the Curve went 1-5 against the Fightin Phils. Altoona is 5-5 in its past 10 games.
The starting pitchers for both teams have not been announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.