American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Bedford 5, Beech Creek 3: In Bedford, the host Hurricanes plated single runs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings with three hits and two runs scored by Matt Whysong leading the way in a win over Beech Creek. Whysong was the only Bedford batter with two hits while Calvin Iseminger had two RBIs.
Nate Helms and Ty Houtz each had two hits for Beech Creek, which pulled within a run in the sixth before the Hurricanes tacked on insurance a half-inning later.
Bushy Run 8, St. Michael 5: In Everett, the Saints held a five-run lead in the third inning, but could not add any more to their ledger as Westmoreland County squad Bushy Run scored eight unanswered runs – with four in the sixth – to pull out a victory on Saturday.
Gavin Good had two doubles and chased in three runs for Bushy Run, which saw Charles Fontana and Tyler Freas each push in two RBIs.
St. Michael, which did not record an extra-base hit, saw Luke Scarton and Dylan Kundrod each post two hits with Kundrod and Hunter Forcellini each driving in two runs.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, Mainline Pharmacy 2: two hits apiece from Andrew Weaver and Bryce McCleester aided Martella’s Pharmacy as it evened its best-of-5 series with Mainline Pharmacy a 1-all thanks to a win at Roxbury Park. Weaver swatted a home run for Marcella’s Pharmacy while McCleester drive in two runs.
Starter Aiden Layton fanned 10 Mainline Pharmacy batters while picking up the win.
Alex Glumac and Seita Shiratoni each had two hits in defeat.
Prospect League
Kings 7, Mill Rats 5: A two-run double by Matt Mercer in the top of the ninth gave Champion City its second straight victory over Johnstown in a Prospect League matchup on Saturday.
With the game tied at 5, Mercer, who had previously been 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, sent a line drive into the left-center gap to score two runners and put the Kings ahead for good.
Johnstown left a total of 12 runners on base, including stranding the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings with opportunities to take the lead. The Mill Rats also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the first.
Tim Crum took the loss in relief for the Mill Rats after surrendering three runs over two innings. Starting pitcher Will Knight earned a no-decision, tossing seven innings while giving up four runs on nine hits. Knight struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Jake Casey and Pete Capobianco each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mill Rats, with Capobianco scoring twice.
Commented
