NORTHERN CAMBRIA – After being stuck in the station two weeks in a row, River Valley’s A-Train is back on the tracks.
Panthers standout running back Angelo Bartolini ran for 187 yards in a 49-7 pummeling of the Northern Cambria Colts at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium in a Heritage Conference matchup on Friday night, making Bartolini the first 1,000-yard rusher in River Valley history.
However, Bartolini isn’t digging his cleats into the turf for his own personal stats. He’s focused on getting his team wins, which is something that hasn’t come easy as of late. A turf burn kept Bartolini sidelined in River Valley’s overtime loss against Homer-Center in Week 7, while Cambria Heights held him to a season-low 19 rushing yards and no touchdowns last week.
“It was nice to get back out there after a two-loss streak, to get the win and get a few yards, I guess,” Bartolini said with a smile. “It felt good to get our momentum going again. After two losses, you’re going to be down, but you’re also going to be hungry. We wanted to get back out there and get a win.”
Friday’s matchup with the struggling Colts offered Bartolini and the Panthers the opportunity to regain confidence in their run game after two tough losses.
Northern Cambria misplayed its own onside kick to start the game, earning an illegal touching penalty that gave River Valley possession at the Colts’ 49-yard line. It took the Panthers just three plays and 1:16 to make the game 6-0 as Rocco Bartolini, a 5-foot-10 senior, ran 27 yards down the left sideline into the end zone for his first of three touchdowns on the night.
Another miscue by the Colts, this time a bad snap on a punt that sailed over the head of Cody Dumm, gave River Valley the ball at Northern Cambria’s 10-yard line. Panthers senior quarterback Braden Staats connected with Rocco Bartolini for a 9-yard touchdown just 1:47 into the second quarter. Angelo Bartolini punched in the two-point conversion to put River Valley up 14-0.
Angelo Bartolini took his turn in the end zone with an easy 1-yard carry for a score to end an eight-play drive where he ran 66 yards in total. Keith Behanna’s extra-point kick gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead heading into the half.
River Valley took advantage of a third Northern Cambria misstep when Ethan Kishlock snagged an interception off Colts freshman QB Ty Dumm. The Bartolini cousins set to work with Angelo carrying the ball 14 yards to the 6-yard line before Rocco took it the rest of the way for his third and final touchdown of the night. Behanna’s 33rd extra-point kick of the season set the Panthers at 28-0.
Less than two minutes later, River Valley’s Sincere McFarlin hurdled over defenders and sprinted 20 yards downfield to set himself up for a 5-yard touchdown run on the next play. Behanna kicked his 34th extra-point kick and River Valley took a 35-0 lead to start the mercy rule running clock.
McFarlin punched in his second touchdown of the night five seconds into the fourth quarter on a 14-yard carry after Angelo Bartolini’s 42-yard sprint down the left sideline on the play prior.
McFarlin ended the night with two touchdowns and 40 yards on five carries.
Northern Cambria prevented the shutout when sophomore Maverick Baker managed to dodge his way around a group of River Valley defenders into open field and run 25 yards downfield.
The extra-point kick by Trey Pershing made the score 42-7.
The Panthers managed one last touchdown before time ran out, as Kishlock’s 47-yard rush for a score gave River Valley its final victory tally of 49-7.
River Valley ran for a total of 325 yards, including 175 in its 28-point second half.
“We came out big in the second half,” McFarlin said. “We weren’t doing good in the first half, but we’re a second-half team. We destroy in the second half.”
The Panthers’ defense held Northern Cambria to just 103 offensive yards and nine first downs on the night – a performance that earned a huff of approval from McFarlin and a simple, “Our defense played pretty good.”
However, it was far from a clean game by River Valley. The Panthers took 12 penalties for 105 yards, something that coach Jess Houser said will be a focus in practice as they prepare for the WestPac crossover game next week.
“You usually don’t win games after taking that many penalties,” Houser said. “We were lucky tonight. It felt good to have our guys back out running and to get a win, but we have to prepare for Portage. They’re going to be ready for us, we have to be ready for them.”
River Valley (7-2) welcomes Portage while Northern Cambria (1-8) plays host to Meyersdale next Friday.
