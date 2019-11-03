ALTOONA – Bald Eagle Area demonstrated the demeanor of a PIAA Class AA defending volleyball champion on Saturday in the District 6 title game against Central Cambria at Altoona High School.
The Red Devils went up 2-0 on the Eagles, who came soaring back for a 25-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9, 15-2 victory and their third straight District 6 championship.
Central Cambria will face District 3 champion Trinity on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“They are obviously a real good team,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said.
“We got the first two, but that’s what we talked about, that if we were going to win today, that we had to get the third set because any momentum that you give them with the training and experience they have over the last two years, they turn that around, and that’s what they did to us today.
“This is probably the only match of the year that Bald Eagle has been tested other than their first of the year when they went to five. Everything else has been pretty easy for them and to have them on the ropes like that, the girls realized that they can play. It says a lot about them.”
With the match tied at 2 sets each, Bald Eagle took charge from the outset of the final set with left-handed junior Madison Eckely serving for the first 10 points, including four aces.
The Red Devils got no closer than 10-2 before the Eagles reeled of the final five points for the match, handing Central Cambria (21-1) its first loss of the season.
“She’s got a real nice serve with a lot of movement on the ball and somehow we couldn’t bring it in and if we can’t pass on serve receiver there’s not much offense that we can run and they fed off of that and used it against us,” Layman said.”
In the first set, Central Cambria fell behind in the early going and trailed 10-4 on a Katelyn Smitchko kill. The Red Devils slowed inched their way back to 21-20.
The Eagles appeared poised for game point at 24-20, but Central Cambria kept battling.
An Eagles serve that went long, a kill by Julia Mobley and another unforced error by Bald Eagle narrowed the gap to 24-23. A Cassidy Bezek ace evened it at 24 and Mobley put the Red Devils ahead for the first time in the set. The Centre County squad tied it, but the Red Devils got the final two points to secure the first set.
Central Cambria never trailed in Set 2 with freshman Kami Kamzik providing the final kill for the win.
After a tie at 2, the Red Devils trailed the rest of Set 3 and never led in the fourth set.
“We got a little bit nervous when we got tested there in Game 3,” Layman said. “We had six seniors in there and other than Liz Bopp, they were all new to this and we couldn’t bounce back from it.”
For the Red Devils, who will face the District 3 champion on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined, Bezek supplied 26 digs and nine service points while teammate Liz Bopp had a team-high 16 kills and 11 blocks. Maggie Kudlawiec chipped in 24 digs and 13 kills and setter Kiersten Szpala had 39 assists. Mobley provided nine service points and nine kills and Kamzik had seven blocks.
Senior Grace Hugar led the way for Bald Eagle, which will face the District 7-3 finisher on Tuesday, with 18 kills while sophomore Katelyn Smitchko added 12. Senior setter Madison Rockey supplied 59 assists with four blocks while junior Lexi Skripek chipped in 36 digs.
“With our backs against the wall, the biggest thing for us is that we are not very good when we think,” Bald Eagle Area coach Larry Campbell said. “I told them we are fun and goofy and play for each other and to go out there and have a blast.
“We just had to settle down and play our game.”
