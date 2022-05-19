Behind a stingy defense and solid pitching, Bald Eagle Area defeated Richland 5-2 on Thursday in a District 6 Class 3A baseball playoff game.
The Eagles (14-7) pulled off the upset over the Rams (16-4) thanks to timely hitting in the sixth inning, as they scored three runs during the frame.
“We did a really good job making the routine plays. They made some spectacular plays,” Richland coach Josh Day said.
“They were tough. They played a very good defensive game. They made every routine play, two or three hard plays, and three spectacular plays.”
Both teams played spectacular defense, but a few of the Eagles’ big plays in the field were the difference makers in a tight game. Eagles coach James Gardner commended his team for their excellent performance defensively.
“As you can see, we have an amazing defense. and not just today – it’s been all season,” Gardner said.
“It’s been a beautiful thing to watch. They made all the routine plays, but they also made a couple extra special plays.”
Richland starting pitcher Ethan Janidlo got out of a jam during the first inning. With bases loaded and no outs, the Rams sophomore didn’t let the pressure faze him. No runs crossed the plate after Janidlo and his defense settled in.
Similarly, Bald Eagle Area starting pitcher Wyatt Coakley also pitched out of a first-inning jam. Rams center fielder Jaxon Mikesic tried scoring from third on a wild pitch, but was nabbed by a perfect toss and tag from the Eagles battery-mates.
Coakley’s confidence showed all game, and he mentioned this as being part of his pitching strategy.
“I always come in there with the approach that I’m going to win every battle I get into,” said Coakley.
Janidlo helped himself and led off scoring in the game with a home run to dead center in the second inning. Third baseman Jonah Horner pushed out a sacrifice fly later that inning to score another run, and give the Rams an early 2-0 lead.
Bald Eagle responded in the top of the third. A leadoff single by Kahale Burns sparked the Eagles rally. Alex Gavlock followed up with a single. Burns scored on a ball put in play by right fielder Hayden Vaughn. Gavlock scored after a Tyler Serb single.
In the fourth, Eagles first baseman McGwire Heverly made a highlight-reel-worthy catch over the fence in foul territory.
In the fifth inning, center fielder Cameron Watkins sprinted to his right to make a diving, overhead catch. Watkins saved a run, and his clutch grab was a turning point.
Heverly led off the sixth with a triple that barely got past a diving Rams left fielder and rolled to the fence. Serb collected his second RBI of the day with a single the next at bat.
Two-out RBI singles from both Watkins and Burns helped pad the Eagles lead.
Serb pitched the last two innings and recorded a six-out save. Serb also collected two hits and scored a run to go with his two RBIs.
“I love being an all-around player,” Serb said.
Gardner was appreciative of the loose attitude his team showed on the field, and believes that made a difference in their performance.
“Just the last couple days we started to lighten up a bit more, and we started having more fun with it,” said Gardner.
He hopes this momentum carries forward as they prepare for their next playoff matchup on Tuesday against Central. The Scarlet Dragons (21-0) completed an undefeated regular season and entered the playoffs as the top seed. Gardner is confident his team can hang with Central if it performs like they did on Thursday.
“If we play our game like we do defensively and not give extra outs away, then we’ll be right there with them,” said Gardner. “The pressure’s on them. We just want to have fun, execute our game, and let the chips fall where they may.”
Richland closed a season earlier than the Rams had hoped, but Day said the team still achieved plenty of accomplishments during the spring.
“This time of the year there are only two ways for your season to end,” Day said. “It’s either holding a medal at Medlar Field (in the state championship at Penn State University) or it ends on a loss.
“Unfortunately for us, it ended a little bit sooner than we had hoped.
“We talked about how this doesn’t take away from what this team accomplished,” Day said. “16-3 is a fantastic regular season, and we know District 6-3A is not an easy gauntlet. Sports are great metaphors for life, and sometimes things don’t go your way and you use those things to learn from them and build.”
