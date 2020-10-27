EBENSBURG – A late comeback attempt for the Central Cambria boys soccer team fell short by only a few inches.
Trailing 2-1 against No. 8 Bald Eagle in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals Tuesday, the top-seeded Red Devils made one final shot on goal as the final seconds ticked away.
Though the comeback opportunity was there, the desperation shot from Kevin Orange just trickled past the goal as the Eagles escaped with the upset victory.
“I’m proud of this group, and I’m honored to be their coach,” Central Cambria coach Jason Zaffuto said. “Their resolve to fight through some tough games has shined through time and time again this season.
“Tonight, it just came out a little late. But I’m so proud of this group for what they’ve done this year.”
Central Cambria (13-3) earned its second straight trip to the district playoffs after posting the best regular season in program history.
Though it was a closed tournament, Bald Eagle (3-11-2) found a spot in the playoffs after Juniata Valley and Forest Hills opted not to play.
After finally fielding a healthy lineup for the last three games of the regular season, the Eagles felt they had a chance to potentially make some noise.
“I wasn’t going to let a top seed have a bye in the first round,” Bald Eagle coach Jason Bair said. “We were injury-prone all season, and almost every game we had three to five starters out. We finally had all of our guys back, and I wanted to see what they had in them. These guys worked 80 minutes, even with the odds against us.”
The two teams tested the waters for the first 25 minutes, with both sides struggling to produce scoring chances.
But as halftime loomed, the intensity picked up.
Central Cambria senior Corey Roberts nearly put his team ahead first with a powerful shot on goal that was caught in the chest by Bald Eagle keeper Seth Koch.
With the rain starting to pour down, the Eagles took advantage with a fluke goal.
Sophomore midfielder Ethan Gerber turned his hips and crossed the ball into the box, and after taking a bounce off a Central Cambria defender, the ball trickled behind goalkeeper Ethan Kubat as the Eagles took the lead with just 33 seconds remaining in the first half.
Bald Eagle appeared to put the game out of reach with a breakaway goal from Dillon Barnyak past the midpoint of the second half, but Central Cambria continued to battle.
Cody Roberts cut the deficit to one with a hard strike from within the box, and the Red Devils began to create more opportunities inside the box.
Orange had the best opportunity to tie the game late, but his shot trickled through the inside of the box and rolled just wide of the post as Bald Eagle escaped with the victory.
Central Cambria loses eight seniors, whom Zaffuto said have helped steer the program in a positive direction.
“In my opinion, this was the best group that ever came through Central Cambria,” Zaffuto said. “These seniors were responsible for moving this program in the way of a winning program. Not only are they great soccer players, but they are a great group of young men. It’s been one of the greatest pleasures of my life to be their coach.”
