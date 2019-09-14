Bald Eagle Area vs. Bishop Carroll

Bishop Carroll quarterback Hunter Dumm (left) is hurried by Bald Eagle Area defenders Tommy Snyder (center) and David Close during the first half of their game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. 

EBENSBURG – Bald Eagle Area senior back Kaden Bittinger scored four touchdowns and had a two-point conversion run as the visiting Bald Eagles beat Bishop Carroll Catholic 29-6 on Friday night in the Mountain Conference.

It was Bishop Carroll’s second straight loss after a 2-0 start. 

The Bald Eagles built a three-touchdown advantage in the first half and outscored the Huskies 8-6 in the second half.

Bittinger had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. 

Sophomore Carter Stere booted the extra-point to set a 7-0 score.

In the second quarter, Bittinger scored on runs of 59 yards at 10:29 and 6 yards at 6:21. 

He had a conversion run after his third TD to make it 21-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Hunter Dumm put the Huskies on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run at 8:16.

Bittinger answered with a 6-yard touchdown run that set a 27-6 score through three quarters.

Senior Tommy Snyder was credited with a safety that set the final score with 1:42 remaining in the game.

Bald Eagle Area (3-1) will host Central next week. 

Bishop Carroll Catholic (2-2) will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola.

 

