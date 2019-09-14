EBENSBURG – Bald Eagle Area senior back Kaden Bittinger scored four touchdowns and had a two-point conversion run as the visiting Bald Eagles beat Bishop Carroll Catholic 29-6 on Friday night in the Mountain Conference.
It was Bishop Carroll’s second straight loss after a 2-0 start.
The Bald Eagles built a three-touchdown advantage in the first half and outscored the Huskies 8-6 in the second half.
Bittinger had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Sophomore Carter Stere booted the extra-point to set a 7-0 score.
In the second quarter, Bittinger scored on runs of 59 yards at 10:29 and 6 yards at 6:21.
He had a conversion run after his third TD to make it 21-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Hunter Dumm put the Huskies on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run at 8:16.
Bittinger answered with a 6-yard touchdown run that set a 27-6 score through three quarters.
Senior Tommy Snyder was credited with a safety that set the final score with 1:42 remaining in the game.
Bald Eagle Area (3-1) will host Central next week.
Bishop Carroll Catholic (2-2) will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola.
