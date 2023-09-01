EBENSBURG, Pa. – A plethora of first-half miscues and a big-play passing attack by Bald Eagle Area was a combination too strong for Central Cambria to overcome Friday night as the visiting Eagles posted their second straight Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference win with a convincing 35-0 victory over the Red Devils.
Central Cambria (1-1) lost three fumbles and an interception during the first two quarters, and Bald Eagle Area quarterback Carson Nagle capitalized on those opportunities in a big way. The junior signal caller completed 13 of 25 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.
“I’m proud of our team, but as coaches and players, we have to continue to get better,” said Eagles coach Jesse Nagle.
“We had time to throw, we have playmakers on the outside, and a quarterback who can make plays.”
Bald Eagle Area outgained Central Cambria by a 304-155 margin in total offense, and the Red Devils were unable to generate any consistent drives.
“Being a young team, we made simple mistakes,” said Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe. “When you’re playing a good team like that, you’ve got to protect the football and keep it away from them as much as you can. If you turn it over four times in a half, you can’t expect to be in the game.”
Bald Eagle Area opened the scoring late in the first quarter after taking advantage of good field position at the Central Cambria 32 following a Red Devil punt from deep in their own territory.
Nagle found Cameron Dubbs for a 19-yard touchdown, and Kaden Burns followed with the first of his five extra points to put the Eagles up 7-0 at the 1:15 mark.
After a Red Devils three-and-out on the ensuing series, it took just one play for the Eagles to expand their lead. Nagle hit Camron Watkins in stride on a 50-yard scoring bomb in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Central Cambria lost a fumble on the initial play from scrimmage on the next possession, with Gavin Burns recovering at the Red Devil 29.
Four plays later, Nagle tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Burns that made it 21-0.
The Red Devils looked to get back in the contest later in the second quarter after recovering a muffed punt return by the Eagles. Central Cambria picked up three straight first downs, but the scoring threat was turned back when Bald Eagle Area stopped the Red Devils on downs at the 22-yard line.
Bald Eagle Area effectively put the game away with two consecutive touchdowns to open the third quarter. Nagle threw deep to Kahale Burns, who sprinted past the Red Devil defense en route to a 50-yard score on the second play from scrimmage.
Following a Red Devils three-and-out, Nagle subsequently put an exclamation point on his huge night when he fired a 25-yard strike to Beau Taylor in the corner of the end zone to complete the scoring.
“Our offensive line sets the tone up front, we have playmakers, so all I have to do is get the ball out,” said Carson Nagle.
The Red Devils will travel to Bedford next Friday, while Bald Eagle Area will be at Penns Valley.
