ALTOONA – Pat Barron and his coaching staff broke the postgame huddle on the Mansion Park turf and headed to the end zone, where the Hilltoppers seniors lined up.
The coaches and players hugged as tears were shed after Bald Eagle Area defeated Westmont Hilltop 41-13 on Saturday night to repeat as the District 6 Class AAA champion.
Westmont closed an 8-4 season. Bald Eagle Area will take a 9-3 mark into next week’s PIAA Tournament game against District 5-8-9 subregional champion Bedford.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” said Barron, whose Hilltoppers made the school’s first district title game appearance since 1997. “A long way from where we started. Credit to the seniors for grinding, for all the hard work and effort, and the legacy left behind.”
This senior class was part of 28 wins and four postseasons. The Hilltoppers have become a playoff regular following a nearly two-decade drought. They were trying to earn Westmont’s first District 6 crown since 1989, when the Hilltoppers beat Forest Hills in 6-AA.
“Tremendous. The seniors bought in from Day 1 as freshmen,” Barron said. “I’ve known these guys since they were young. Just a great senior class. Great kids. Great young men. I look forward to their futures.”
Bald Eagle Area has overcome its own adversity as a once injury-riddled lineup gradually is getting back into form.
Senior quarterback Jaden Jones completed 21 of 29 passes for 390 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior Kaden Bittinger had 10 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Matthew Reese had six receptions for 192 yards and two scores.
“These kids bought into what we do here and put everything into it,” said Nagle, whose program ended a 30-year district championship drought last season. “I’m proud of every one of them.
“We’re as close to healthy as we’ve been all year long. It’s nice to have them almost fully healthy.”
The Bald Eagles passing game clicked from the outset.
Jones tossed four touchdown passes in the opening half.
He hit Kaden Bittinger on a 23-yard TD pass 1:34 into the game. Carter Stere’s kick made it 7-0.
After a Hilltoppers punt, Jones found Gage McClenahan on a 30-yard touchdown strike that made it 14-0 at 6:33.
Another Westmont drive stalled, and Jones needed one play to get the Bald Eagles back in the end zone. He hit Matthew Reese deep in the middle of the field. Reese made the catch and managed to maintain his balance near the 25-yard line before racing to the end zone to complete a 78-yard touchdown play.
“We knew we had speed on them,” Nagle said. “We wanted to utilize that. Jaden did a nice job of leading receivers. Defensively, we read our keys and did a great job of shutting down what they do best.”
Trailing by three scores, Westmont Hilltop marched 68 yards in 14 plays, chewing up 7:45 of game clock. Hudson Holbay’s 1-yard touchdown run and Josh Grassa’s extra-point pulled the Hilltoppers within 21-7 at 5:45 of the second quarter.
Holbay finished with 111 rushing yards on 24 carries. Unofficially, Holbay finished the season with 989 rushing yards.
“Hudson is a warrior and he’ll keep battling until the end,” said Barron, whose team rushed for 255 yards on 55 carries against the Bald Eagles.
“We haven’t seen that offense all year,” Nagle said of Westmont’s double-wing, double-tight set. “Troy (High School) ran something similar to that at the beginning of the year. Our scout team, hats off to them, they played outstanding this week. We did a lot of preparation and that’s the reason why we shut them down was because of our scout team.”
Jones and Reese teamed on a 48-yard touchdown pass to reestablish the three-touchdown advantage at 4:57. Bald Eagle Area led 28-7 at halftime.
McClenahan intercepted a pass and Bald Eagle Area took over at its own 11. Jones threw 28 yards to Bittinger to cap the 89-yard scoring drive and give Bald Eagle Area a 34-7 lead at 2:04 of the third quarter.
Westmont Hilltop converted a fourth-and-4 from its own 26 in a big way. Roy Dunn (six carries, 93 yards) broke free along the left sideline and outran a defender to the end zone on a 76-yard touchdown run that made it 34-13 with 11:47 left.
Jones and Bittinger connected on a 10-yard TD pass with 6:56 left.
“Our game plan was to stop Jones from scrambling and take away their run game and make them one-dimensional,” Barron said. “They hit some big passes on us early and put us behind the 8-ball. Credit to them. They made some plays.
“Congrats to them. Good luck to them moving forward.”
