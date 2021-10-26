JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Senior Falen McHenry tallied the only goal of the game on a second-half penalty kick as Bald Eagle Area defeated Westmont Hilltop 1-0 in a District 6 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal on a rainy Tuesday night at Trojan Stadium.
The sixth-seeded Eagles improved to 10-7-1 and earned a spot opposite the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between second-seeded Central and seventh-seeded Juniata.
No. 3 seed Westmont Hilltop concluded a 14-4 season.
“It was a good defensive game,” Westmont Hilltop coach Curtis Lichtenfels said.
Westmont Hilltop senior goalkeeper Sabrina Zimmerman and Bald Eagle Area sophomore keeper Angelina Grieb each had solid games in net.
“Overall, 14-4, it’s not a bad season,” Lichtenfels said. “The girls came together as a good unit, a good group of kids. They’ve been trying day in and day out. They’ve been practicing hard.”
Neither team scored in the first half or throughout most of the second.
McHenry was tripped up in the box trying to create a scoring opportunity.
She scored on the ensuing penalty kick.
“She works really hard,” Bald Eagle Area coach Jared Moore said of McHenry. “She was working into the box, trying to get her shots.
“We just caught a good break on that one and she just finished well.”
Lichtenfels thought the call could have gone either way just prior to the penalty kick.
“Most of the season, unfortunately, we gave up (penalty kicks) in some of our biggest games,” Lichtenfels said. “Call it either way.
“From what I saw, I don’t think it was a PK.
“But I’ve refereed for 15 years and I’ve been on that side of making calls like that.
“I did not see it as a foul, but it is what it is.”
Being a former official, the Hilltoppers coach had a different perspective.
“Our defender came into her, shouldered her,” Lichtenfels said. “From the angle I had, she shouldered her and the girls stumbled over the ball and tripped over her feet. Being from the far side and looking at it straight across, it probably looked like she got leveled.
“It is what it is. I’ve been on that side of the fence a few times in 15 years.”
Bald Eagle Area has won four straight games and is 4-0-1 in the Eagles’ past five contests.
“We’ve been on a pretty good win streak and they seem to have found themselves now,” said Moore, who is assisted by Richland High graduate Maura Koshute. “In the first half, we were a little flat with the rain and all that cold.
“I thought in the second half, we changed gears. We held the ball a lot better, possession made the difference in the second half.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
