HOLLIDAYSBURG – When senior lineman Jesse Arnold tracked down Bald Eagle Area slotback Gage McClenahan for a 3-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 2, it looked like the Bedford defense might have risen to the occasion again, as it had been doing all night.
It wasn’t to be, however.
Jaden Jones rolled out on the next play and managed to connect with Matthew Reese for the tying score with just 1:06 left in regulation.
McClenahan then caught a touchdown in the first overtime to give Bald Eagle Area its first lead of the night.
Lizzy Martz’s point-after kick following Mercury Swaim’s 10-yard touchdown run was wide right, allowing the District 6 champion Eagles to emerge from Tiger Stadium with a 21-20 win over the District 5-8 champ Bisons in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAA football playoffs on Friday night.
“It’s sad. We had such a bond,” said Bisons senior Miles Washington, who scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. “We did our best. They just had a little more steam.”
Bedford (10-3) led 14-0 at halftime, coming up with a big defensive stop at its own 1 on the final play of the second quarter. However, four of the Bisons’ five turnovers came in the second half, and Bald Eagle Area turned two of them into touchdowns to force overtime.
“It was very up and down the whole game,” Arnold said. “We’d make plays and then turn it over. We’d stop them on defense and get the momentum back, and they’d make a play.”
In addition to Spencer Ebersole’s pass deflection on the final play of the first half to preserve Bedford’s two-touchdown advantage, the Bisons defense stopped the explosive Bald Eagles five times in their end of the field. It appeared they might have dodged another bullet when Ebersole and Washington teamed to stop Gavin Eckley a yard shy of the first down on fourth-and-13 at the Bedford 14, but McClenahan recovered a fumble at the Bison 16 five plays later.
That led to the Jones-to-Reese score.
“We just didn’t play particularly well as far as taking care of the football,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Mistakes eventually did us in.”
On Bald Eagle Area’s second play in overtime, Jones found a diving McClenahan for the go-ahead touchdown, and Carter Stere’s kick made it 21-14. Swaim reinvigorated the Bison crowd when he kept the ball on the option on Bedford’s first play and scored to cut the difference to a point.
However, with Eagle rushers bearing down, Martz pulled the extra-point left, and the District 6 champs lived to play another day.
“We’ve been through so much adversity this year. I told the guys at halftime they had to believe in each other, and we did,” Bald Eagle coach Jesse Nagle said.
The 5-foot-7 McClenahan was huge for the Eagles, finishing with 108 yards on nine receptions and 91 yards rushing. His 6-yard run on a direct snap got Bald Eagle Area on the board at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter.
He had 121 yards from scrimmage in the second half.
Bald Eagle Area (10-3) will play the winner of the District 10 championship game between Sharon and Grove City next week.
Bedford got on the board with 30 seconds left in the first quarter when Washington took a toss and beat the Bald Eagle Area defense to the left corner pylon for the touchdown.
The score capped a 14-play drive that covered 94 yards.
The Bisons showed their speed on their second score. On the first play after stopping the Eagles on fourth down at the Bedford 41, Steven Ressler took a toss coming out of motion, cut it back and outran the Bald Eagle Area defense to the end zone.
Ressler led Bedford with 87 yards on the ground and also through a 39-yard pass to Greg Edwards in the third quarter; that drive, though, was squelched by an interception at the Bald Eagle 5.
Bedford outgained the District 6 champs 178-171 over the first two quarters.
Bald Eagle appeared to get on the board midway through the second quarter when Kaden Bittinger adjusted and made a leaping grab over the defensive back for a 22-yard score. A hold, however, negated the touchdown, and Jones’ fourth-down pass two plays later was incomplete.
“Our kids played hard and made some plays,” Steele said. “Unfortunately, they just made one more than we did.”
