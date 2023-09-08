Tomahawks logo

ODENTON, Md. – Five different Johnstown Tomahawks scored as the visitors defeated the Maryland Black Bears 5-1 in Friday's NAHL season opener for both teams.

Reid Lune scored 6:39 into the first period to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead. Will Lawrence and Alexey Yarmulnik assisted on the goal. Taybor Aldrich tallied the second goal for Johnstown at the 15:39 mark, with assists to Ryan Johnson and Dylan McElhinny.

Maryland's Matthew Croxall found the back of the net to cut the deficit down to 2-1 after the first period.

Tomas Vlcek buried a goal off an assist from Nick White 1:30 into the second as Johnstown led 3-1.

Justin Gibson scored at the 12:00 mark in the third period as the Tomahawks' advantage grew to 4-1. Vlcek and captain Zach Aben provided helpers. Lukas Klemm capped the scoring with 2:39 left on an unassisted goal. 

Maryland outshot Johnstown 29-22.

Johnstown's Zack Ferris made 28 saves.

The two teams conclude their series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

