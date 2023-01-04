JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball players scored in double figures as the Mountain Cats came back to defeat Kutztown 70-56 on Wednesday night inside the Sports Center.
Pitt-Johnstown junior guard Hayden Taylor went 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 16 points for the Mountain Cats, who have won four straight games. Olivia Fasick added 15 points and racked up a game-high seven assists in 37 minutes.
The Mountain Cats (8-4) led by as many as 11 in the latter stages of third before Kutztown's Casey Remolde knocked down two free throws to make it 46-44 less than a minute into the fourth. Pitt-Johnstown answered with a 7-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Taylor to go back up nine with 7:17 left.
Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper, who added nine points, connected on a three to put the Mountain Cats back up by 12 at 66-54 with 2:05 remaining to all but seal it.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 48% (24 of 50) from the field, including 9 of 16 (56.3%) from beyond the arc. Led by Cassidy Crawford's game-high eight boards, the Mountain Cats outrebounded the Golden Bears 37-22.
Peyton Alazaus hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Pitt-Johnstown, which improved to 5-1 in conference play. Ashley Norling had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Despite narrowly trailing throughout much of the first half, a 9-4 run in the final 4:35 of the second quarter helped the Mountain Cats take a 32-27 lead into the break. Pitt-Johnstown finished 7 of 14 from the field in the second on its way to outscoring Kutztown 19-11.
Pitt-Johnstown scored 24 points off of 18 turnovers committed by the Golden Bears.
Abbey Hearn shot 9 of 15 from the floor and had a game-high 20 points to pace Kutztown, which dropped to 5-7 (3-3 PSAC). Remolde added 13 points.
