BERLIN - There are not a lot of teams in the WestPAC that have an offensive arsenal quite like Berlin Brothersvalley.
On Saturday, the Mountaineers put all those weapons on display as they dominated rival Meyersdale from start to finish in an emphatic 48-7 victory.
“We got a lot of skill kids,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul. “It makes it nice because we’re able to spread the ball out. We’re not pounding one guy 20, 30 times a game. With the no-huddle, fast-paced offense like that, it keeps defenses on their heels. Football is all about momentum, and once we get it going, we like to keep it going.”
After the game, Berlin was presented with the WestPAC championship trophy after improving to a perfect 7-0 within the conference.
It marks the first time since 2017 that the Mountaineers have won the conference outright. Last year, Berlin finished in a tie for first place with Portage and Meyersdale.
Paul said he told his team before the game that they could not look ahead to their championship matchup next week.
The Mountaineers (8-0) did not disappoint.
On Meyersdale’s first play from scrimmage, sophomore cornerback Ryan Blubaugh snatched the first of his two interceptions off Red Raider quarterback Briar Sheets.
On the ensuing drive, Blubaugh was on the receiving end of a 24-yard touchdown pass by Will Spochart, who was 6 of 10 for 107 yards and four touchdowns.
All four of Spochart’s scores through the air went to different receivers. The Mountaineers’ senior quarterback also added a 63-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 104 yards rushing on six carries.
And once again, Berlin exhibited just how imposing its defense can be.
The Mountaineers forced five total turnovers, including four interceptions, and held the Red Raiders to just 36 yards of total offense in the first half.
Meyersdale (2-6) managed to pick up just three first downs in the first half against the Berlin starters.
Sheets, who was under pressure nearly every time he dropped back, was just 4 of 13 for 28 yards in the first half.
Late in the fourth quarter, Sheets hit wide receiver John Harvey for a 17-yard touchdown to break up the potential shutout.
Evan Brenneman, Meyersdale's leading rusher, was held to 22 yards on seven carries in the first half.
“I told the guys Berlin is a tough team,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “They’ve had a very good year and are probably going to continue to have a good year. Plain and simple, we knew what we were up against with these guys.
“I told the guys we had to protect the football, didn’t happen. We had to tackle on defense, didn’t happen early. Against any good team, especially these guys (Berlin), if you don’t do those things, they’ll capitalize on it, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Meyersdale is scheduled to play Portage next Friday, but should the Mustangs advance in the playoffs, the Red Raiders hope to play one final game against another opponent.
Meanwhile, Berlin will square off against a familiar foe in Chestnut Ridge for the District 5 Class AA championship next Friday.
The Lions have ended the Mountaineers’ season in each of the past four years, which makes next week’s contest mean even more, especially for Berlin’s 19 seniors.
“We have to play four quarters of football,” said Paul about what his team has to do to get over the hump. “I don’t know if we’ve played a complete four quarters yet this year. You have to contain (Logan) Pfister. He’s the best athlete these young men are going to face this year. We have to fly to the football and then tackle.”
