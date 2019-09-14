MEYERSDALE – Meyersdale has been quite successful rushing the ball this season, but coach Ryan Donaldson has been looking for a little more balance from his offense.
The Red Raiders produced 209 yards on the ground and 189 through the air, rewarding their coach with an even-handed 47-14 victory over Conemaugh Township in a WestPAC contest Friday, improving to 4-0.
“We have been waiting to show our balance,” Donaldson said. “We had our quarterback (Mahlon Reese) back, and we have some very good receivers.
“The running game was there the way it has always been. We know we have a very good experienced offensive line. Defensively, we were able to keep them off the board when we had to. Overall a great team effort.”
Eight different Meyersdale players carried the ball led by senior running back Devin Kretchman, who rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Red Raiders.
“Everyone that was in the backfield really stepped up tonight,” Donaldson said. “We have a lot of good depth this year, and that’s what we like to see, is those guys off the bench getting a chance to contribute.”
The Red Raiders scored on their first four possessions.
Meyersdale moved the ball 95 yards the first time it took over the ball with John Harvey catching a 37 yard pass from Mahlon Reese at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter.
Harvey intercepted a Jackson Byer pass to end the Indians next drive and on the second play from scrimmage Kretchman scored from the 5. The Brennan Campbell point-after kick put Meyersdale ahead 13-0.
Another short drive to open the second quarter ended on a 6-yard Kretchman run and Campbell kick.
The Indians (1-3) were unable to sustain their next drive, and Meyersdale took over near midfield, scoring four plays later on a 5-yard Kretchman dash for a 26-0 halftime advantage.
“We were definitely pleased by tonight, just by what happened before halftime,” Donaldson said. “This is the first week out of the first four where we kept the other team out of the end zone.
The Red Raider took the second-half kickoff and held onto the ball for over 6 minutes before punting the ball back to the Indians.
Conemaugh Township fumbled the ball back to Meyersdale and the Red Raiders went 28 yards on eight plays, capped by a 1-yard Kretchman plunge.
In the fourth quarter, the teams combined for four touchdowns, two each, and three within a span of less than 2 minutes.
The Indians scored on a 26-yard pass from Byer to Tanner Shirley at the 7:48 mark.
The Red Raiders responded with a three-play drive, ending with a Briar Sheets pass to Harvey and a Matt Blubaugh kick at 6:41.
Following the kickoff, Seth Rosey took the ball and rambled 79 yards for another Indians scored and Williams PAT.
Daniel Ludwick tallied the final touchdown of the game on a 1 yard run. Harvey threw a conversion pass to Gavin Hetz to set the final for Meyersdale, which hosts Conemaugh Valley next Friday.
Rosey finished with 145 yards on 16 carries for the Indians, who entertain Blacklick Valley next Friday.
“We moved the ball and told the boys that their effort was fantastic,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said.
“We needed to string together a few more plays in order to score. We let them get out in front of us and with their size and their running game, they are pretty tough.”
