JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Forest Hills wants to have a balanced offensive attack in the 2023 season and it was on full display Friday night.
Forest Hills knocked off host Greater Johnstown by a score of 47-0 at Trojan Stadium. The Rangers racked up four passing touchdowns and three scores on the ground to start the year with a commanding victory.
“We want to be balanced on offense,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “I think we did a pretty decent job of that. We need to do a little bit better on our running game in certain situations, the pass game as well, just clean up some things for next week.”
Forest Hills ended the 2022 season with a 44-6 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over Greater Johnstown. The score from a season ago did not affect the Rangers’ approach on Friday night.
“Coming into this game, we knew they were a better team,” Forest Hills junior quarterback Nate Cornell said after his team’s season-opening win. “We knew if we came out and play our best game, and even though we didn’t, we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Cornell finished 11 of 19 for 171 passing yards and three touchdowns and one interception.
He closed the 2022 season with a strong stretch of play, and his coach saw his drive to get better leading into the season.
“Nate grew as a leader in the offseason, taking these guys under his wing and going through pass routes and taking the initiative to do things in the offseason,” Myers said of his quarterback. “The kids respond well to Nate. Nate is hard on himself, but he’s a leader where he takes all the blame when something bad happens. When something good happens, he gives all the credit to somebody else.”
The Rangers got the scoring going on their first drive of the game. They marched 73 yards on seven plays with Brady Mayes capping off the drive with a 21-yard score.
Greater Johnstown’s first two offensive drives were both three-and-outs. The Trojans could not capitalize on a Zymir Reed first-quarter interception in Forest Hills territory.
“We’ve just got to keep working,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwaun Reed said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board. That’s what we’re going to do now.”
The Rangers scored on their next three drives following that turnover. Cornell hit Xander Richardson for a pair of touchdown passes, and Mason Papinchak rushed for a score to give the victors a 27-0 lead at the break.
Greater Johnstown opened the second half with the ball, but was quickly forced to punt.
The Trojans defense tried to give their team a spark. Elijah Murphy had a strip sack to give Greater Johnstown the ball near midfield. The offense sputtered again, however.
“Johnstown’s front line and their linebackers did a heck of a job stopping the run game early,” Myers said of his opponent.
“They’re pretty big boys and you can tell they put the work in in the offseason.”
The Rangers responded after the turnover yet again. Ben Harteis rushed for a 3-yard score. Then Cornell threw his third touchdown of the game, this time on a screen pass to Papinchak. The latter score set the running clock in motion for the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, I was off my game a little bit tonight,” said Cornell.
“I’ve got to make some more throws, eliminate turnovers, and I feel like once we click, the running game looks super-good, and I think we’ll be real balanced once and have both ways looking real good.”
Forest Hills returns to action on Friday as it hosts new LHAC foe Clearfield. Greater Johns- town travels to league newcomer Tyrone, as the Trojans will be looking to snap a 31-game losing steak.
“How do you handle adversity right here? This is adversity,” said Reed. “We came out, not the showing we wanted to put on and how do you come back from this? This is what it’s about right now and the message we’re giving right now. We’ll come together, pull through, eat this taste, and don’t ever want to taste it again.”
