DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Led by four scorers in double figures, the depth of the Conemaugh Township Indians allowed them to dominate the visiting Northern Bedford County Black Panthers 52-26 in their District 5 Class 2A semifinal matchup on Friday evening.
Early and often was the theme for the Indians’ offense in the first quarter, dominating the Black Panthers and building a large advantage to open the contest. After a brief 2-all tie on the scoreboard, the top-seeded Indians closed the quarter on a 20-3 run, including a stretch of 16 straight points scored.
Four 3-pointers paced the Indians with a pair coming from Alex Gregory, while Tanner Shirley and Jon Updyke contributed one each. In total, four of the Indians starters recorded points in their 22-point opening quarter, with Shirley and Updyke leading the way with seven points apiece.
“We hadn’t played since last Friday, so you don’t know how things are going to go,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “Knocking down a couple shots, that was key for us to get off to a good start.”
While seemingly everything was dropping for the Indians in the first quarter, it was the exact opposite for the visiting Black Panthers. It was a stifling performance from the Indians defense, limiting time and space for Northern Bedford and forcing only low-percentage looks from beyond the arc.
Lesko praised his defense’s performance following the game.
“I just told them they did a lot of things well,” he said. “They smothered them and didn’t give them anything easy.”
Up 22-5 entering the second quarter of play, the Indians kept pouring it on as the game went along.
Blanked in the first quarter, Conemaugh Township’s leading scorer Jackson Byer registered his first bucket of the game early in the middle frame and found his groove from there on out.
Byer led all Indians scorers on the evening, totaling 14 points, and was joined in double digits by three of his fellow teammates. Byer, along with Updyke, Gregory and Shirley all hit double figures, combining for 19 field goals and 48 of the Indians’ 52 points. All four players contributed at least one 3-pointer as well.
“That’s something we’ve been preaching all year long. We wanted to get more offensive balance,” Lesko said. “It’s nice that we were able to get that tonight.”
With the offense nearly unstoppable and the defense continuing to put the clamps down, the Indians held a sizable 36-9 advantage as the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime.
Even with a commanding lead in hand, the Indians did not simply rest of their laurels and give the fifth-seeded Black Panthers any hope of a comeback in the second half. Byer continued with the hot hand, but an entire team effort from up and down the Indians lineup was just too much for the Black Panthers on Friday.
Like most of his teammates, Black Panthers big man Mason Detterline struggled throughout most of the game, but he did settle in a little in the second half and put together a string of buckets. Seven of his team-high 14 points were in the third quarter, but it was not nearly enough.
Conemaugh Township seeks its second straight district crown against rival Windber, a 61-48 winner over McConnellsburg on Friday, on Thursday at Pitt-Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.