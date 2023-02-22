JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Senior guard Joe Batt knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 33 points, but Pitt-Johnstown could not overcome a balanced California (Pa.) attack in a 91-84 setback in its home finale on Wednesday night in the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats dropped to 19-8 overall, 15-6 in the PSAC.
Batt, who played all 40 minutes, shot an efficient 12 of 18 from the field and racked up four assists. Senior John Paul Kromka supplied 23 points, seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Jared Jakubick added 11 points and five boards, while North Star graduate Andy Zuchelli also provided 11 points and three blocks off the bench.
After Kromka opened the scoring with a pair of free throws to give the Mountain Cats their only lead of the game, California answered almost immediately with a barrage of triples. The Vulcans drilled four 3-pointers in the first five-plus minutes and went up 16-4 when D.J. Slaughter hit a trey at the 14:50 mark of the first half.
The Mountain Cats climbed back within two at 20-18 after Batt connected on a three with 10:46 left. California took its largest lead of 16 a little more than six minutes later before Pitt-Johnstown made a late 13-2 run to trim the deficit to five on Jakubick’s 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining in the opening half.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 50% (13 of 26) in the first half, while California made 47.1% (16 of 34) of its attempts. Both squads shot 50% from downtown, but the Vulcans drilled eight 3s compared to the Mountain Cats’ five to head into the break with a 44-37 advantage.
A 9-2 burst that was kickstarted with a trey from Jakubick helped get Pitt-Johnstown within three at 60-57 with 9:46 left to play. However, that would be the closest the Mountain Cats would get as the Vulcans pushed the lead back up to 13 at 74-61 with just 5:40 to go.
Pitt-Johnstown was efficient over the final 20 minutes, shooting 56.3% (18 of 32) from the field, but unfortunately California matched it by hitting 57.1% (16 of 28) of its attempts.
K.J. McClurg led a charge of five Vulcans in double-digits with a team-high 24 points. California improved to 15-12 (12-9 PSAC).
The Mountain Cats are locked into the No. 3 seed in the PSAC West Division for the upcoming conference tournament, which opens with first-round games on Monday. Pitt-Johnstown closes out the regular season with a visit to Slippery Rock at 3 p.m. Saturday.
