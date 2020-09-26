Undefeated Bedford displayed the ability to quickly put points on the scoreboard Saturday afternoon at Price Field.
The Bisons also showed their durability late in a LHAC contest by stopping host Westmont Hilltop inside the 1-yard line on fourth down, halting a 19-play drive that used 12 minutes, 8 seconds of game clock.
The coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference, Bedford (3-0) continued to impress in a 28-0 victory over the Hilltoppers.
“We’re blessed right now to have good players that make plays,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
Count junior quarterback Mercury Swaim and senior back Steven Ressler among those playmakers.
Swaim carried seven times for 76 yards and two TDs. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards and while he didn’t throw a TD pass, a few of his completions set up scoring drives. Ressler caught six passes for 97 yards and had a rushing touchdown.
“Merc and Ressler had big games,” Steele said. “I’m proud of our defense. That (Westmont Hilltop double wing) offense is what it is, but it certainly is tough to stop. To shut them out and to play the way we did on defense, I'm happy.
“But there certainly were plenty of mistakes and things to work on to improve. We’ll go back to work next week and get ready for Forest Hills.”
Westmont Hilltop (2-1) had its ground game on track early, but an eight-play opening drive ended with a punt.
Bedford then needed only two snaps and 16 seconds to produce points. Swaim lofted a pass 48 yards to Ressler along the left sideline to the 5-yard line.
“It put the momentum back in our favor and we were rolling at that point,” Ressler said.
Ressler scored on a 5-yard run on the next play. Lizzy Martz made the first of her four extra-points and the Bisons led 7-0 at 7:36 of the first quarter.
“It was amazing,” Swaim said. “They had a great drive and started to get some momentum. We stopped them. We got the ball back. Then we had just a great drive and kept it rolling from there. It was just a good all-around team effort.”
After Ressler returned a punt 26 yards, Swaim needed one play, a 34-yard touchdown run, to make it 14-0 at 4:43 of the opening frame.
Westmont Hilltop had a 13-play drive in the second quarter, moving to the Bedford 28-yard line until a 12-yard loss resulted in a punt.
Bedford set a 21-0 halftime score after Trenton Price’s 9-yard TD run with 1:03 remaining.
“We work as one unit,” Swaim said. “Everyone loves everyone. We all just have fun playing. Everyone does their job. You can rely on the guy beside you.”
Swaim scored on a 5-yard run with 7:02 on the third-quarter clock.
Westmont Hilltop took possession with 6:56 left in the third and used 19 plays to collect six first downs and advance to the 1-yard line. The Bisons defense stopped a fourth-and-goal inside the 1 with 6:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We had a good talk with the kids at halftime and told them, ‘Quit looking at the scoreboard and just play,’” Westmont coach Pat Barron said. “They came out and were gritty and feisty. It stinks when you have a great drive like that and don’t get paid off. We’ll correct those mistakes. We have a huge test again next Saturday (at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic).”
Westmont rushed for 153 yards on 47 carries. Hudson Holbay (18-61), Madox Muto (11-50) and Roy Dunn (13-41) had the bulk of the carries and yardage.
“Bedford has got some weapons,” Barron said. “I thought defensively we settled in. That sounds cliché, but I’m really happy with the way we battled in the second half. Defensively, we made them work. We had a great offensive drive that we didn’t get paid off on.
“They’re a good team. They’re on top right now for a reason.”
