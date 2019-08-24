Meyersdale’s balanced offense proved to be too much for Ferndale in Saturday afternoon’s season opener as the visiting Red Raiders rolled out to an early lead, and pulled away in the second half en route to a 49-13 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Devin Kretchman rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries as the Red Raiders’ size advantage up front helped Meyersdale generate 265 yards on the ground.
Backup quarterback Briar Sheets, pressed into service for injured starter Mahlon Reese, didn’t miss a beat as he completed 9 of 11 passes for 144 yards and a pair of scores.
“Overall, our offense was clicking,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “We have a good running game, but we want to have balance. Our receivers were getting open and our quarterback was making plays.”
Defensively, the Red Raiders limited Ferndale to just 129 total yards, including just eight net rushing yards.
“That’s a good team over there,” said Yellow Jackets head coach Shawn Furfari. “They have a lot of size and a good running game.
“We’re thin, but I can’t complain at all about our effort.
“Some days, you’re just outmanned, and today was one of those days.”
Meyersdale controlled the time of possession throughout the day, and that tone was set on the Red Raiders’ opening drive. After a Ferndale three-and-out, Meyersdale moved 66 yards in 12 plays, and Kretchman’s 5-yard touchdown capped off the nearly six-minute drive.
Brennan Campbell’s first of six extra points made it 7-0.
The Red Raiders followed that up with a 10-play, 79-yard march that consumed the end of the first quarter and stretched into the second. A 34-yard sprint by Drake Gindlesperger put Meyersdale in the red zone, and Kretchman then plowed in from three yards out with 8:43 left in the first half.
Ferndale’s third consecutive three-and-out was subsequently answered by the third straight Red Raider touchdown drive.
After getting great field position at the Yellow Jackets 35, thanks to a nice punt return by John Harvey, Sheets subsequently fired a 24-yard scoring pass to tight end Gavin Hetz that made it 21-0 with just over four minutes before the break.
Hetz gave the Red Raiders a chance to put the contest firmly in hand on the next possession when he picked off a Chance Kelly pass at the Ferndale 34 at the 2:50 mark, but the Yellow Jackets were able to swing the momentum back in their favor and stay in the game.
Ferndale’s defense stuffed two rushes and sacked Sheets to force a punt with just under a minute to go, and an errant snap gave the Yellow Jackets possession at the Meyersdale 42 with 42 seconds left.
Kelly then hit Justin Mitchell for a 23-yard gain down the sideline, and two plays later Kelly dumped off a pass to Tajahi Thomas, who dashed in for a 21-yard touchdown to pull Ferndale within 21-6 at the break. Kelly finished 8 of 14 for 112 yards.
“We preach about avoiding mistakes, and that last sequence of the half shows what can happen when you get mental errors and breakdowns at the worst possible time,” said Donaldson.
However, Meyersdale subsequently regained command to open the third quarter when Sheets tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Harvey, finishing a quick five-play drive.
Harvey’s 33-yard reception on the Red Raiders’ next series set up a 6-yard scoring run by Kretchman that made it 35-6, and Meyersdale eventually triggered the mercy-rule running clock on the initial play of the final quarter when Kretchman found the end zone for the fourth time.
The Red Raiders completed their scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run by Daniel Ludwick with just over five minutes left, and Ferndale got on the board in the final minute after a 41-yard catch by Loghan Furfari set up a 16-yard scoring run by Noah Korenoski.
Meyersdale will host Blacklick Valley on Friday, while Ferndale will travel to Windber.
