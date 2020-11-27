EAST LANSING, Mich. – The St. Francis women’s basketball team fell to Michigan State by a 77-44 margin in the season opener on Friday.
Kendall Bostic (game-high six rebounds) and Nia Clouden each supplied 15 points for Michigan State, with Clouden dishing out 10 assists. Taiyier Parks added 11 points, and Tory Ozment produced 10 points.
Eight different Red Flash players recorded points as 12 saw playing time.
The Spartans scored the first points of the game and held onto the advantage until the final buzzer. Redshirt junior Lili Benzel led the St. Francis scoring with 10 points.
The Spartans ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run, including a buzzer beater from behind the arc to take a double-digit lead into the second quarter. The Red Flash would get no closer than eight for the remainder of the game.
St. Francis trailed by just two points with four minutes remaining in the first quarter following five straight points on the floor by Karson Swogger, who finished with nine points and four assists. Sam Miller tallied eight points. Katie Dettwiller blocked three shots.
St. Francis finished with a narrow 32-30 margin in rebounds.
Michigan State made 8 of 15 from beyond the arc. The Spartans held St. Francis to eight points each in the second and third quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.