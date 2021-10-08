NEW PARIS, Pa. – It’s no secret that Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has struggled all season long at stopping the running game of its opponents.
When a team can successfully mix in the pass with the ground game against the Marauders, the chances of being victorious are even greater.
On senior night at Dr. Giovaccini Stadium, Chestnut Ridge did just that as it was able to get nearly anything via the run while having plenty of positives through the air as well.
Add in two field goals, forcing a few turnovers and the result was a 41-22 Lions’ victory over Bishop Guilfoyle on Friday night in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference action.
“They’ve had our number the last couple of years. BG, their program speaks for itself. We were in some tight ballgames with them the first three years we were in the Laurel Highlands,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We just never seemed to be able to get over the hump. I challenged the kids tonight to play their best ball of the year to date, I think they responded.
I thought in all three phases of our game, we had solid performances.”
Both teams saw their records go to 4-3 following the contest.
Chestnut “They (Chestnut Ridge) are a balanced team – for sure,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “They are difficult to defend because they aren’t just balanced but they are good at both (passing and running).”
Ridge opened the evening by driving 80 yards in seven plays as Nick Presnell capped it off by scoring from 10 yards out.
The Lions’ Ian Melius busted through the line to block a 47-yard field goal attempt from Bishop Guilfoyle’s Deven Wyandt on the Marauders’ ensuing drive.
Following a Chestnut Ridge punt, Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Kiesewetter handed off to Cooper Rother who immediately handed it on a reverse to Drew Abraham, who rumbled 45 yards down the Ridge sideline before the Lions’ Nate Whysong ran him out of bounds at the Ridge 10.
Three plays later, Kiesewetter put the Marauders on the board with an 8-yard run to paydlrt with 2:55 left in the opening quarter.
Chestnut Ridge’s drive stalled out but they were able to capitalize as Jack Moyer connected on a 37-yard field goal just nine seconds into the second.
On Moyer’s kickoff to the Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Rother returned it 15 yards before fumbling. Daniel Moore pounced on the ball, and Ridge was back in business.
A Moyer 36-yard field goal made the score 13-7 at 10:46.
“Hats off to Jack, and cashing them in,” Shoemaker said. “They were big moral and momentum boosters for us because if you walk away and not have any points on the board, the kids kind of hang their heads. Naturally, he did a nice job, and we used that to build more momentum going into the half.”
Following a defensive stand that had Wyandt punting for BG, Nate Whysong, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 115 yards, found Matt Whysong on a 13-yard scoring strike that allowed the Lions’ lead to balloon to 20-7 following the Moyer PAT.
The two teams would trade turnovers with Matt Whysong intercepting Kiesewetter before CR’s Jonah Hillegass coughed the ball back over to Bishop Guilfoyle as Dominic Yanoshak recovered.
The Marauders put together a 10-play drive that ended when Wyandt’s 30-yard field goal attempt missed wide right to allow the halftime score to remain at 20-7.
Chestnut Ridge came out of the locker room and got a big defensive stand – aided by two BG penalties – before Wyandt had to boot away a 46-yard punt.
“That first drive (of the second half) was disappointing because we knew the penalties and turnovers hurt us,” Wheeler said. “We came out in the third period, and we stopped ourselves more than anyone stopped us. We had two penalties in the first three plays of that drive. It makes it difficult to do some things.”
The Lions’ took over at their own 42 where four plays later Nate Whysong, who also ran 12 times for 84 yards, tossed outside to Trevor Weyandt, who juked his way along his own sideline before crossing back in front of a BG defensive back to the end zone on a 41-yard scoring play that would be the eventual winning points as Chestnut Ridge went up 27-7.
“Our wide receiver (Gage Dunlap) had an excellent block that was able to free me, and I was able to make a cutback,” Weyandt said. “It never would have started without the lineman, and Nate (Whysong) getting a good pass to me. and without that wide receiver block, I’m getting tackled for a loss.”
Bishop Guilfoyle responded with a Vincent Cioffari 7-yard TD catch from Kiesewetter at 1:50 of the third.
However, Hillegass answered with a 7-yard run for a score of his own at 8:49 of the final stanza.
Weyandt, who hauled in four passes for 64 yards, intercepted Kiesewetter’s deep bomb at CR 30.
The Lions started an 11-play, clocking-eating drive that finished up with Presnell, who gained 101 yards on 15 rushes, powering through several BG tacklers on his way to an 18-yard TD run with 1:12 left.
“We’ve never beat them. We’ve been in the Laurel Highlands for four years now since my freshman year,” Weyandt said. “We’ve lost three years in a row, so this was a big win for us. I said earlier in the week that I thought this was the turning point to our season, and we came out here and got it done tonight.”
Ryan Hagg would return the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to set the final with 57 ticks remaining.
“We made some defensive stops, and we hadn’t seen that much throughout the year,” Shoemaker said. “We played with a lot more consistency on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, we continued to do things mixing the run and the pass.”
